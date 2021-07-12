1 P.M. UPDATE: Growth slows on Bootleg Fire, which reaches 153,000 acres

The Bootleg Fire has grown into a conflagration, scorching hundreds of thousands of acres on the Fremont-Winema National Forest and the surrounding areas, burning homes and ranches, and sending residents scattering into a Red Cross shelter set up in Klamath Falls.
On Sunday, the Red Cross accommodated 93 people at its shelter at the Klamath County Fairgrounds, according to Darrel Fuller, a volunteer with the Red Cross Cascades.
“People show up at the fairgrounds with nothing but their shirt on their back,” said Fuller.
Marc Velans was more fortunate than others. He still had shirts and a home in Ashland, but his entire property near Beatty went up in smoke, reducing the ranch he built over 50 years to a a few cinders.
“It’s hard to tell there was ever a building there, there’s some ash but there is nothing else left,” Velans said with a sigh.
He called it the Moondance Ranch, and Velans bought it 1961. The Bootleg Fire burned it to the ground Thursday night or Friday morning.
The fire, which began July 6 on Fuego Mountain, has swelled to 153,535 acres as of Monday morning. It continues to burn actively on the Fremont-Winema National Forest about 11 miles northeast of Sprague River.
Velans said billowing smoke from the fire was visible from Main Street in Ashland, where he and his wife Anne Golden have a home, and where they plan to stay for the time being.
Velans said once he caught wind of what was happening up on Fuego Mountain, he went out to the ranch on Wednesday to salvage as much as possible. By Wednesday night he was ordered to evacuate as the fire approached.
“And then on Thursday, everything burned,” Velans said.
When he returned Friday, there was nothing but smoking stumps. Luckily Velans managed to secure his property with partial fire insurance about two months ago, a small stroke of luck in an otherwise tragic story.
Velans said he is not sure what the next step will be, but once he is allowed to go back up to his property, his plan is to clean it up so at least the land will return to its natural state.
Then for the rest of the summer, Velans said he hopes to take a tent to his land “and just meditate and figure out what to do next.”
“Even though it's all burned, it is where my heart was for 50 years,” he said.
Velans added that once he gets back up there, he hopes to find his collection of arrowheads that he collected over the past decades.
While losing Moondance Ranch to a wildfire was a heavy price to pay, Velans remains in good spirits, and even expresses deference for the forces of nature that took so much from him.
“I mean, I’m in awe of what I saw. Here’s a part of nature that is just so much power,” he said of the Bootleg Fire.
Compared to past fires in the area, Velans said the Bootleg trampled them in scale and intensity, a trend he said has been increasing year after year.
FIRE BEHAVIOR
Gayne Sears, public information officer for the Northwest Incident Management Team 10 said, this kind of frighteningly intense fire behavior is characteristic of the Bootleg Fire since it began last week. The biggest and most out of control day so far was Saturday, July 10, which was due to the consistently hot, dry and windy weather in the area, in addition to adequate fuel on the ground, Gayne said.
The extreme fire behavior prompted the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office to put out a notice on Saturday stating that it will cite or arrest anybody who remain in evacuation areas, a rare step taken out of concern for public safety and an immediate threat to life.
Fortunately fire growth is slowing, and according to Sears, the billowing smoke created by the fire itself, is to thank for the improving conditions.
“It’s really the weather that moderates, and in this case this fire has created so much smoke it is now shading most of the fire area and decreasing the ignition probability,” Sears said.
EVACUATIONS
Due to rapid fire movement, evacuation areas and levels are being updated as conditions change.
The fastest way to find the latest information on evacuations is to subscribe to the Klamath County Sheriff’s office Emergency Alerts at www.Alerts.KlamathCounty.org.
Level 3 (GO NOW)
North of the town of Beatty. East side of Godowa Springs Rd north of the OC&E Trail to the Klamath county line.
Near the town of Sprague River. Upper Tableland area north of Oregon Pines Rd.
Level 2 (GET SET)
Klamath Forrest Estates/Moccasin Hills Area
West side of Godowa Springs Road, south of Oregon Pines Road and Tableland Road to the river.
Level 1 (BE READY)
Between Beatty and Bly three miles south of Highway 140 from Yellow Jacket Springs to Fishhole Creek.
The area from the intersection of Sprague River Rd and Forbes Rd extending east to Godowa Springs and Yellow Jacket Springs and south of the Sprague River for four miles.
CLOSURES
The emergency closure for the Bootleg Fire area on the Fremont-Winema National Forest expanded Saturday due to increased fire activity and movement on the eastern and northern flanks.
The closure area is on National Forest System land between Forest Roads 4542 and 45 on the western edge, north to the Forest Boundary at Head of the River Campground, then following the Forest Boundary east to the Sycan Marsh area, then south around Forest Road 30, also known as Ivory Pine Road, down along the Forest Boundary, before turning west and following to Forest Road 44 and then north to the junction with Forest Road 4542.
Additionally, Forest Road 44 is closed from Sprague River Road east to the junction with Forest Road 4542.
Forest Road 30 is closed as a result of the order. Those traveling into the area from the east side are advised to not go further west on Forest Road 30 than the junction with Forest Road 28 at Currier Guard Station.
Head of the River Campground, Sycan Ford Picnic Area and Horseglade Trailhead are within the closure area.
Area residents and forest visitors are asked to avoid the fire area and related roads while suppression activities continue. Anyone driving in the area should watch for increased traffic and vehicles associated with wildland firefighting.
Violations of the closure order are punishable by a fine of not more than $5,000 for an individual or $10,000 for an organization, or imprisonment of not more than 6 months or both.