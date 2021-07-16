5 P.M.: Erratic Bootleg Fire keeps exploding, confounding crews

Evacuation orders
Level 3 (Go Now)
• County line on Hwy 140 east to Quartz Mt, following the FS RD 3660 to Corral Crk, north to FS Rd 34, to Deadhorse and Campbell Lakes, Bald Butte to north of Winter Rim, to Picture Rock Pass, east over Hager Mt, county line at Coffee Pot Spring.
Level 2 (Get Set)
• From county line near Mitchell Monument south to Hwy 140, running along Hwy 140 east to Quartz Mountain and northeast to Dairy Creek CG, then north to Government Harvey Junction, north on FS 29 Rd to Hwy 31 again encompassing the west shore of Summer Lake and stopping 2 miles short of ODFW headquarters on Hwy 31, then west across Thompson Reservoir to the County line.
Level 1 (Be Ready)
• West of Hwy 140.
Level 1 – Be Ready Residents should be aware of the danger that exists in their area, monitor emergency services websites and local media outlets for information.
Evacuation shelters are located at the following locations: Klamath County Fairgrounds, La Pine Middle School, and a shelter will be available later tonight at the Daly Middle School Auditorium (220 South H ST)
Firefighters continue fighting
For the fourth day in a row, the Bootleg Fire has sent firefighters running for safety from leading edges of the fire, as hot, dry and windy weather persist in the region, fueling the fire’s rapid and intense growth and behavior.
As of Friday morning, the Bootleg Fire approximately 28 miles northeast of Klamath Falls, is 241,497 acres with 7% containment. There are 1,921 personnel assigned to the fire.
In the late afternoon yesterday, a pyrocumulus cloud ‘collapsed’ spreading embers to the east of the main fire, prompting additional evacuation notices for the Summer Lake and Spring Lake communities in Lake County.
As of Friday morning the fire’s perimeter is over 200 miles long, Rob Allen, Incident Commander for the Pacific Northwest Area Incident Management Team 2 said. “That’s an enormous amount of line to build and hold.”
“We are continuing to use every resource from dozers to air tankers to engage where it’s safe to do so especially with the hot, dry, windy conditions predicted to worsen into the weekend.”
On Thursday, fire crews made some progress on the southern edge of the fire, as winds wished the fire back into itself.
On the western edge of the fire, crews continue to successfully hold the existing containment lines and are patrolling for any remaining hotspots near the fireline.
Several crews will continue working to protect and wrap houses towards Paisley and Summer Lake as a precaution ahead of potential fire growth toward those communities in the coming days. Additional structural firefighters will arrive today to assist the east side of the fire with structure protection.
Fire update
Firefighters scrambled Friday to control a raging inferno that is spreading miles a day in windy conditions, one of numerous wildfires across the U.S. West that are straining resources.
Authorities ordered a new round of evacuations Thursday amid worries that the fire, which has already destroyed 21 homes, could merge with another blaze that also exploded in size amid dry, blustery conditions.
The Bootleg Fire, the largest wildfire burning in the U.S., has torched more than 377 square miles, and crews had little control of it. It has stymied firefighters for nearly a week with erratic winds and extremely dangerous fire behavior. Early on, the fire doubled in size almost daily, and strong winds from the south Thursday again pushed the flames rapidly to the north and east.
The fire has the potential to move 4 miles or more in an afternoon and there was concern it could merge with the smaller Log Fire, said Rob Allen, incident commander for the blaze. That blaze started Monday as three smaller fires but exploded to nearly 8 square miles in 24 hours and was still growing in those same winds, Allen said.
Firefighters pulled back to safe areas late Thursday because of intense fire behavior and were scouting ahead of the main blaze for places where they could carve out fire lines to stop the inferno's advance, he said.
Crews were watching the fire, nearby campgrounds "and any place out in front of us to make sure the public’s out of the way,” Allen said. He said evacuation orders were still being assessed.
Extremely dry conditions and heat waves tied to climate change have swept the region, making wildfires harder to fight. Climate change has made the West much warmer and drier in the past 30 years and will continue to make weather more extreme and wildfires more frequent and destructive.
Authorities expanded evacuation orders near the towns of Summer Lake and Paisley.
The fire has periodically generated enormous smoke columns that could be seen for miles — a sign that the blaze is so intense it is creating its own weather, with erratic winds and the potential for fire-generated lightning.
Looting
Brandon Fowler, Emergency Manager for the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office, said the Sheriff’s Office is not currently aware of any looting going on within the evacuation zone.
“We are conducting regular patrols through the fire area,” Fowler said. “If anyone witnesses looting or people in their area who should not be, they should contact 911.”
Cynthia Schmidt, a resident who lost her home to the Bootleg Fire, said she wouldn’t be surprised if certain individuals take advantage of the situation to loot.
Schmidt said fire crews have been going from home to home within the evacuation zone, presumably to check for hotspots and structural integrity, she said.
Schmidt said firefighters are cutting people’s locks as part of their process of checking properties, and then leaving.
“When the gates are unlocked, that is part of the problem,” Schmidt said.
Schmidt said that her lock was not cut because she was on her property when fire crews came by for a check. Schmidt added that all that's left on her property are a couple of trash cans, so looting is not one of her primary concerns.
Joy Treadway, a resident who stayed behind on her ranch after the evacuation order took effect, said she and her neighbors are keeping an eye on each other’s property.
“On my side of the road, people are pretty close together,” Treadway said. “So, it is a little easier to keep an eye out on other people’s property.”
Treadway said some of her neighbors claimed to have witnessed individuals rummaging through people's property, however, nobody has reported anything stolen, she said.
Smoke
According to the Interagency Wildland Fire Air Quality Response Program, smoke continues to accumulate and circulate over communities in the area surrounding the Bootleg Fire.
The smoke will continue to substantially impact air quality in areas south and southeast of the fire, especially the Sprague River Valley, which has an air quality designated as “extremely unhealthy”, which means everyone should avoid prolonged or heavy exertion.
Today's weather and fire behavior will support the same smoke ventilation patterns in the forecast areas as seen over the past two days. Low-lying areas south and southwest of the fire should expect concentrations of smoke to increase overnight with good dispersal during the day.
Summer Lake Wildlife Area closed
The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife has temporarily closed the Summer Lake Wildlife Area due to the Bootleg and Log fires.
The Lake County Sheriff’s Office has issued Level 1 and Level 2 evacuation notices for portions of SLWA and the situation continues to change rapidly. Out of an abundance of caution for the public, firefighter safety and future elevated evacuation notices, the ODFW decided to temporarily close the wildlife area until further notice.