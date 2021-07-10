1 P.M. UPDATE: Bootleg Fire at 76,000 acres, evacuation orders expand

EVACUATIONS
As the recommendation of the Bootleg Fire Incident Commander, following are the current evacuation levels issued by Klamath County Emergency Management.
Level 3 (GO NOW) Evacuation Notices
Klamath County, north of the town of Beatty. Sycan Estates Area is under expanded level 3 (GO NOW) evacuation notice and needs to be leave immediately.
Evacuation starting at the forest boundary at Ivory Pines Rd 6.5 miles north of 140 extending east of Ivory Pine Rd for four miles.
Klamath County, near the town of Sprague River. Upper Tableland area north of Oregon Pines Rd is under level
Klamath County, north of the town of Beatty. The north end of Godowa Springs Rd north of the rock quarry.
Level 2 (GET SET) Evacuation Notices
Klamath County, north of the town of Beatty. The area north of Highway 140, on both sides of Godowa Springs Rd is under level 2 (GET SET) evacuation notice and needs to be prepared to leave.
Klamath County, near the town of Sprague River. Klamath Forest Estates/Moccasin Hills Area.
An evacuation center has been set up at the Klamath County Fairgrounds in Klamath Falls. Use the South 6th Street entrance.
Fire update
The Bootleg Fire continues to burn on the Fremont-Winema National Forest and on private lands. Hot and dry weather conditions have continued overnight into Saturday morning and are forecasted through Saturday.
According to fire officials, low humidity and very dry fuels (brush, grass, trees) caused fire growth to the north and east, closer to Sycan Estates and the area of the high-voltage powerline.
Firefighters held fire movement in the south and west (approximately along Forest Road 4437.) Suppression efforts were focused on areas closest to residents and communities to the south and east of the fire.
On Saturday, fire managers in the south and southwest portions of the fire (nearest to communities of High Tableland and Sprague River Valley), hope to secure and improve containment lines, continue structural triage, create defensible space around structures and provide structure protection.
The fire is expected to continue to move toward the east (area of the high voltage powerline corridor) and north (Forest Road 46) so firefighters are continuing structural triage, and protection in Sycan Estates and surrounding residences.
They also are identifying places (usually a road or open area) to safely and effectively build fire containment lines. Around the entire perimeter, fire crews also work to identify places where secondary (contingency) containment line could be safely built in-case fire moves past primary containment lines.
Aircraft (helicopters and fixed wing water and retardant drops) will be used to assist on-the-ground crews, however, flights will be grounded if any type of drone activity is spotted in the area.
As of Saturday afternoon, the fire was estimated at 76,897 acres and no containment. Its cause is under investigation. About 580 personnel are working on the fire.
CLOSURES
The Fremont-Winema National Forest is closed to the public in the area of the fire. See map and the emergency order at www.fs.usda.gov/alerts/Fremont-winema/alerts-notices.
Fire information opportunities
On Sunday, fire and county officials will be at the following sites to provide information and answer questions.
Because the team will make multiple stops, times listed are approximate.
• Sprague River Community Center, 1 – 1:30 p.m.
• Beatty Community Center, 1:45 – 2:15 p.m.
• Bly, 2:30 – 3 p.m.
• Paisley (location TBA), 4:30 – 5 p.m.
• Summer Lake (location TBA), 5:30 – 6 p.m.
Fire information boards, updated daily, are located at:
• Chiloquin Public Parking Lot
• Beatty Community Center
• Sprague River Community Center
• Bly Ranger District Office
• Bly: Breadwagon
• Klamath Falls: Klamath County Fairgrounds Red Cross Evacuation Center
• Klamath Falls: Crater Lake Junction Travel Center (KLA-MO-YA Casino)