Willing, supportive, flexible, understanding and curious – these are the qualities Child Welfare is looking for in their search for more foster care providers.
And the search is on, according to Resource Parent Recruitment and Retention Champion Bridget King, as there is currently a shortage of resource parents in the area and throughout the state.
“Our goal is to create a pool where we actually have more homes than we need,” King told Herald & News.
King said that there is a need for at least 10 additional resource homes in Klamath and Lake Counties at this time, preferably more.
The duties of a resource parent are the same as those of a biological or adoptive parent.
“Resource parents provide total care for the children as if they were their own.”
This includes everyday routines such as helping with homework, going to therapy, medical and dental appointments and, most importantly, providing love and support.
Fostered children do have some additional needs to meet as well, such as attending visitations with the birth parent or parents and other relatives.
Not being able to provide consistent transportation is not a “deal breaker” King said. Social services assistants can generally accommodate families and provide transportation.
King said Child Welfare is also seeking community members who would be willing to serve as volunteer drives on behalf of resource families.
“If we had a lot of volunteer drivers,” King said, “that would take a huge need off our resource parents to be able to get to different schedules for those kiddos who are in their homes.”
A news release from DHS Child Welfare noted that there is often confusion regarding qualifying and disqualifying attributes of potential resource parents.
The release states, “You don’t have to be married. You don’t have to own your own home. You don’t have to be a stay-at-home parent, and past involvement with law enforcement does not automatically exclude you.”
“The most important thing is having a safe and loving home,” King said.
Child Welfare is also in need of people who can provide respite care on behalf of the resource families.
Child Welfare reported that children in foster care typically live with resource parents around 14 months on average before reuniting with their parents.
For those interested in becoming a resource parent, respite care provider or volunteer driver, applications can be found on the Oregon DHS Child Welfare website, along with resource parenting handbooks and other important information. Registration for the Resource Adoptive Parent Training, or RAFT, is also available on the website.