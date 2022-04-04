JACKSON COUNTY — Benjamin Lee Buehler, 35, of Klamath Falls, who in 2016 was honored as a National Father of the Year by the National Fathers and Families Coalition of America, was was one of five men arrested in a months-long undercover operation to identify suspects victimizing children online and for attempting to meet and have sex with juveniles in Jackson County.
The Southern Oregon Child Exploitation Team (SOCET) joint inter-agency task force made the arrests Friday and Saturday.
The first arrest came at 4 p.m. Friday, when Buehler traveled to Medford to meet with a juvenile to have sex, according to a news release from the Jackson Co. Sheriff's Office. Buehler communicated with the child that he planned to have sex, then drove from Klamath Falls to meet. SOCET contacted Buehler as he was attempting to meet the child. Buehler is charged with first-degree online sexual corruption of a child, and luring a minor. He was lodged in the Jackson County Jail.
Buehler, a veteran of the U.S. Army who served in both Iraq and Afghanistan, attended the 2016 National Fathers and Families Conference in Los Angeles, where he was honored.
According to a story in the Herald and News, Buehler was a single father of five children and was presented his award by retired Major General (Hawk) Hawkings and James Rodriguez, the president of the NFFCA.
Two of Buehler's children were in the Klamath Family Head Start program.
Also arrested in the undercover operation were: Justin Eldridge, 39, of Montague, Calif.; Jack Owrey, 59, of Crooked River Ranch; William Henry Trapnell, 72, of Warren; and Leonard Allen Weedman, 63, of Gold Hill.
During the arrests, investigators seized digital devices which will be examined by the Southern Oregon High Tech Crimes Task Force (SOHTCTF) in Medford for further evidence of child exploitation.
Investigators have reason to believe these suspects might have other victims. If anyone has additional information on the suspects, please call your local law enforcement agency or the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office tip line at (541) 774-8333.