Swede dreams are made of this: In the spring, four Michelin-starred Swedish chefs were recruited by their government to drum up restaurant-quality recipes made from ingredients that can be foraged from the areas around 13 picnic tables scattered across the Swedish countryside.
The result is The Edible Country, which has billed itself as “the world’s largest restaurant.” The idea: Diners book a table, then show up and forage for the ingredients they’ll need to prepare — for themselves — one of the recipes concocted by the top chefs. For a fee, diners can also hire a chef to make the meals for them. Think of it as fine dining’s version of glamping.
Edible Country has served more than 1,000 diners since its debut on May 1. Some tables have been booked almost nonstop. Although it will close for the season on Sept. 30, the program, originally planned as one-time only, has been renewed for next spring and organizers are debating staying partially open this winter with ice fishing.
What might sound like a gimmick is actually a daring reassertion of Swedish heritage. Allemansrätten — literally, “everyone’s right” — guarantees Swedes the right to roam in the countryside, forage and pitch a tent anywhere for up to two nights (as long as it’s at least 230 feet from a home or farm). Fäviken, a celebrated 24-seat, brick-and-mortar foraging restaurant on 20,000 acres of Swedish farmland, is closing in December so its chef, Magnus Nilsson, can pursue gardening.
Swedes’ deeply rooted cultural outdoorsiness begins with skogsmulle sessions, a rite of passage for Swedish children, in which they are sent into the forest with an adult dressed as a benevolent troll who teaches them respect for plants, animals and the circle of life. As adults, they return to sommarstugor, Swedish family summer homes, to celebrate midsommar, a solstice holiday. The gestalt power of these traditions goes a spiritual dimension beyond summer camp, scouting merit badges, or Patagonia-fleeced weekend warriors. The Swedish soul is wedded to wilderness.
How do you feed such a spirit?
“It’s important to fight food anonymity. It has an identity and an integrity,” said Lisen Sundgren, a decades-long herbalist at Rosendals Trågård, Stockholm’s ancient royal hunting grounds that were converted to Sweden’s first gardening school from 1862 to 1911, now offering a range of biodynamic farming experiences. “I laugh at how much effort people have wasted trying to get rid of it,” she said while picking dandelions, pineapple weed and yarrow on a recent Thursday morning. “Stir-fry it with butter and have a dandelion bud frittata.” (As a struggling actress in New York decades ago, Sundgren would forage in Central Park.)
At Foodstock, a Swedish naturalist food festival unrelated to Edible Country that debuted this year on one of the more remote of Stockholm’s 14 core islands, Niki Sjölund plucked rowan berries in a foraging class as he mused: “So much of foraging is healthy because it comes from herbal medicine.” (Three tiny rowan berries provide a day’s recommended dose of vitamin C.) Foraging has been baked into the Swedish psyche at least since the famine-ravaged Storsvagåret, “The Year of Great Weakness,” in 1867 — it’s known as Lavåret (“The Lichen Year”) in some parts of Sweden because lichen was used to make bark bread.
To Swedes, sustainability is better than a two-way street; it’s an open meadow: Their promise not to pillage nature is met by nature’s on-balance assurance of providence. It’s wound up in the Swedish concept of lagom — just enough. What would be the point of plucking more wild garlic than you need? “It’s funny to hear these foodie trends of local, organic, sustainable, wild food,” said Sjölund. “These trends are just catching up to our traditions.”