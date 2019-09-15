CORVALLIS (AP) — The smallest player on the field had perhaps the biggest impact.
Oregon State wide receiver Champ Flemings, a 5-foot-5, 141-pound redshirt sophomore, had five catches for 142 yards and two long touchdowns from quarterback Jake Luton, leading Oregon State to a 45-7 victory over Cal Poly Saturday.
The win snapped a six-game losing streak for the Beavers (1-2).
“He’s been waiting on a couple opportunities,” second-year OSU coach Jonathan Smith said. “We’ve been giving him (opportunities) in the return game, but he got a bunch of time today at wideout and he made due on that.”
Flemings had four receptions for 68 yards last season, receiving the bulk of his playing time on kick returns.
Both of Flemings’ touchdowns Saturday came late in the second quarter as the Beavers increased a 24-7 lead to 38-7 at the break.
Flemings outjumped a defender at the goal line for a 47-yard score, which was the first touchdown of his college career.
“Jake just trusted me and he put the ball up,” Flemings said. “The defender did go up and tried to pick it off, but I just felt like I could outjump him. So, I jumped up there, was able to track the ball with my eyes and make a good catch.”
Flemings’ second score came on a 75-yard catch and run with 21 seconds left in the first half.
He also had a 66-yard kickoff return.
Luton passed for 255 yards and four first-half touchdowns, tying the school record for most touchdown passes in a half, and the Beavers offense amassed 549 total yards despite the absence of leading rusher Jermar Jefferson, who was out with a foot injury.
Luton was coming off a subpar performance in last Saturday’s 31-28 loss at Hawaii, but he was on target from the outset against the Mustangs. The sixth-year senior completed 17-of-22 passes.
He played one series in the third quarter before giving way to backup quarterback Tristan Gebbia.
“We’re trying to build some depth and we’re heading that way,” Smith said.
The Mustangs (1-2), who lost 41-24 last week at Weber State, played a Pac-12 school for the second time in school history.
Cal Poly coach Tim Walsh said his biggest concern entering the game was the size of OSU’s offensive line against the Mustangs defensive front.
“Too many mistakes on the defensive side of ball, especially in the run game that gave us no opportunity to compete defensively in the first half,” Walsh said.
Cal Poly had some success moving the ball between the 20-yard lines, but it struggled in the red zone.
The Beavers did a solid job defending Cal Poly’s triple option, holding the Mustangs to 315 total yards. Cal Poly averaged 467.5 yards and 38 points in its first two games, albeit against lower-division competition.
OSU sacked quarterback Jalen Hamler three times and recovered a fumble on one of the sacks.
Duy Tran-Sampson led the Mustangs with 137 yards on 29 carries.
“We moved the ball down the field, it’s just when we get into the red zone we’ve got to put points on the board,” said Hamler, who was 5-of-10 passing for 112 yards with a touchdown and an interception. He was limited to 27 yards rushing on 21 carries.
OSU played reserves most of the second half.
It was the first meeting between OSU and Cal Poly. The Beavers lost to lower-division opponents Sacramento State (2011) and Eastern Washington (2013) in recent years.
The Beavers had an assortment of players out with injuries including sophomore safety David Morris (foot), sophomore wide receiver Tyjon Lindsey (leg), junior center Nathan Eldridge (ankle), senior defensive end Jordan Whitltey (knee) and sophomore linebacker Matthew Tago (knee).
Sophomore linebacker Addison Gumbs (knee) is out for the remainder of the season
Cal Poly will be at Southern Utah Sept. 28, the same day the Beavers host Stanford in their Pac-12 opener.