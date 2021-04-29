Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

Thursday

FIRST ROUND

1. Jacksonville, Trevor Lawrence, qb, Clemson.

2. N.Y Jets, Zach Wilson, qb, BYU.

3. San Francisco (from Houston through Miami), Trey Lance, qb, North Dakota State.

4. Atlanta, Kyle Pitts, te, Florida.

5. Cincinnati, Ja’Marr Chase, wr, LSU.

6. Miami (from Philadelphia), Jaylen, Waddle, wr, Alabama.

7. Detroit, Penei Sewell, ot, Oregon.

8. Carolina, Jaycee Horn, cb, South Carolina.

9. Denver, Patrick Surtain II, cb, Alabama.

10. Philadelphia (from Dallas), DeVonta Smith, wr, Alabama.

11. Chicago (from N.Y. Giants), Justin Fields, qb, Ohio State.

12. Dallas (from Philadelphia through San Francisco and Miami), Micah Parsons, lb, Penn State.

13. L.A. Chargers, Rashawn Slater, ot, Northwestern.

14. N.Y. Jets (from Minnesota), Alijah Vera-Tucker, g, Southern Cal.

15. New England, Mac Jones, qb, Alabama.

16. Arizona, Zaven Collins, lb, Tulsa.

17. Las Vegas, Alex Leatherwood, ot, Alabama.

18. Miami, Jaelan Phillips, de, Miami.

19. Washington, Jamin Davis, lb, Kentucky.

20. N.Y. Giants (from Chicago), Kadarius Toney, wr, Florida.

21. Indianapolis, Kwity Paye, de, Michigan.

22. Tennessee, Caleb Farley, cb, Virginia Tech.

23. Minnesota (from N.Y. Jets through Seattle), Christian Darrisaw, ot, Virginia Tech.

24. Pittsburgh, Najee Harris, rb, Alabama.

25. Jacksonville (from L.A. Rams), Travis Etienne, rb, Clemson.

26. Cleveland, Greg Newsome II, cb, Northwestern.

27. Baltimore, Rashod Bateman, wr, Minnesota.

28. New Orleans, Payton Turner, de, Houston.

29. Green Bay, Eric Stokes, cb, Georgia.

30. Buffalo, Gregory Rousseau, de, Miami.

31. Baltimore (from Kansas City), Jayson Oweh, de, Penn State.

32. Tampa Bay, Joe Tryon, de, Washington.

