The Interior Department will be allocating an additional $3.7 million from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to improve drought resilience with primary focus on Klamath Basin.
Secretary of the Interior Department Deb Haaland announced the investment Friday, April 21, according to an Interior news release.
“At a time when tackling the climate and biodiversity crises could not be more critical, Haaland said, “these investments in clean water, clean air, wildlife habitat, cultural resources and open spaces will benefit people, wildlife and local economies for generations to come.”
This latest disbursement of funds is part of the $162 million allocated to Klamath Basin under Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.
Klamath Water Users Association (KWUA) Executive Director Paul Simmons supports the “targeted investments in repairing ecosystems” damaged by wildfires and legacy impacts.
“This is the right approach to improve fish populations, in contrast with the regulatory paradigm of more and more mainstem river flows, which has proven not to be effective,” Simmons said.
Basin restoration projects set to receive funding this year include the Oregon Gulch Channel Rehabilitation Project, McKinney Invasive Weed Management, McKinney Resilient Recreation, McKinney Vegetation of Burned Areas and Mid-Klamath Post-Burn Restoration and Revegetation.
A news release from U.S. Senate credits Senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley for their joined efforts in seeking drought relief for the basin.
“This fresh investment is a key piece of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law’s overall investment making a real local impact, and I’ll keep pressing to ensure the Tribal, farming, ranching and fishing communities receive the resources they need and deserve,” Wyden said in the release.