Where’s Waldo?
From Highway 58 take the Waldo Lake turnoff near milepost 59, which is about three miles west of Willamette Pass. Turn north on Forest Road 5897 on a paved road for about 13 miles to a T-junction. Turn right for the North Waldo Campground and, just down the road, the signed boat launch and swimming area. There is a large parking area. Day use fees are charged.
What makes Waldo so clean and clear?
It’s because the lake has no permanent inlet that could bring in nutrients that could stimulate plant growth. Its clarity is why the Oregon Environmental Quality Commission is in the process of designating Waldo, and Crater Lake, as "Outstanding Resource Waters." That would lead to rules “to ensure they are protected for future generations.” Any rules, however, would reportedly not affect currently allowed activities.
Who is Waldo?
John B. Waldo was an Oregon conservationist, judge and politician who in the 1880s explored the Cascades Range and is credited with helping lay the framework for the Pacific Crest Trail in Oregon and far Northern California.