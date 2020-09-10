Extreme fire activity, fueled by a rare fire weather event with low humidity and strong east winds of 15 to 30 mph and gusts up to 50 mph, occurred on several fires located in western Oregon this week.
To prevent human-caused fire and reduce wildfire potential, the Bureau of Land Management has instituted several closures and new fire-use restrictions.
In southwestern and central Oregon, campfires and open flames are prohibited on BLM-administered lands across the Coos Bay, Medford, and Prineville Districts.
Under these restrictions, campfires or any other type of open fire, including the use of charcoal briquettes, is prohibited on BLM-administered lands. Visitors can use portable cooking stoves that use liquefied or bottled fuels.
Across the BLM’s Northwest Oregon District, all developed campgrounds are closed to the public, and dispersed camping is prohibited. Members of the public may not enter closed recreation areas. This temporary closure covers the northwestern part of the state, west of the Cascade Range and north from Cottage Grove to the Columbia River, and includes popular spots, such as Fishermen’s Bend campground, Wildwood recreation site, Alsea Falls recreation site, Shotgun Creek day use area, and Row River Trail.
Within the Roseburg District’s Swiftwater Field Office, all BLM-administered lands east of Interstate 5 are closed to the public.
The Coos Bay District is closing developed recreation sites east of Highway 101, with the exception of the Dean Creek Elk Viewing Area. Impacted areas will be closed for seven days beginning September 9.
Fire officials encourage the public to be diligent with all ignition sources on public lands, ensuring all cigarette butts are properly extinguished in an ashtray or dish of water and spark arrestors are in place on all motorized equipment.
Additionally, all motorized recreationists should park in areas cleared of vegetation, as the undercarriage of a vehicle can be hot enough to start a fire. Officials also want to remind the public that using explosive target material, such as Tannerite, and the use of explosives and fireworks continues to be prohibited on all federal public lands.
The extreme fire danger and behavior have prompted the closure of recreation sites while fire suppression crews respond to the incidents. As it becomes safe to do so, firefighters will begin to assess the fires and their impacts in alignment with sound risk management practices.