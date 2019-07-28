Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!
Bonanza Extravaganza 03
The Klamath County Mounted Sheriff’s Posse was on hand for the parade and for kids to pet their horses at the annual Bonanza Extravaganza Saturday in the park.

 H&N Photo by Gerry O'Brien

Annual Bonanza event has been running for 25 years. City/Region, A3