How would you like to save a few extra dollars when you shop, go out to eat or find something entertaining to do? There are all kinds of discounts at various times and at various places – you just need to know what discounts to use and when. Here are a few ways to take advantage of the extra savings that are available when all you have to do is ask or use them.
Discounts
n Senior discounts: Various discounts include savings at stores and fast food restaurants, even at a local grocery store. Some of our stores, have senior day every Tuesday or Wednesday or the first Tuesday of the month, depending on the store. A lot of the fast food restaurants will give seniors 10% off food prices that aren’t already value pricing or coupon specials. Some restaurants have a senior menu with smaller portions and lower pricing. Be sure to ask if there are senior specials and the age requirement.
n Military or veterans: A lot of the fast food restaurants and stores will offer a 10% discount if you show them you military or veteran’s ID. If you are a veteran and don’t have an ID, go downtown to the Klamath County Veterans Service Office on Fourth Street and ask for the list of the local stores and restaurants included in the Veterans Recognition Program. Just be aware that if the place offers a senior discount and you are also a veteran, they generally will not give you both 10% discounts, they will only offer one or the other. But, it is still a 10% discount.
n Children: Most restaurants offer a children’s menu with reduced prices and quantities. Some even offer special days of the week where the kids eat free with an adult meal purchase. The movies offer children and senior rates with some restrictions as do other forms of entertainment in the basin. There is also lower pricing for children at most events, just check the age requirement.
Restaurants
Other ways to save when you go out to eat are to take advantage of Early Bird specials. To entice additional business, some restaurants offer special pricing on meals before 6 p.m. Also some have Happy Hour specials that are lower in pricing, and may require you to eat in a special area of the restaurant to get the Happy Hour pricing. Watch for coupons in the Herald and News and also in the Nickel for various local restaurants.
Gift Cards
When you buy a gift card, there are additional incentives or rewards given to you, and with some you may actually pay less then the face value. Buying various store gift cards, depending on the offers, can get you an additional 10 cents off per gallon of gas (plus four times the value of the gift card towards fuel savings), credit to be used to buy merchandise on future trips. Restaurants offer additional incentives to purchase their gift cards – most offer an additional card worth $5 that can be used later. Be sure to pay attention to the expiration dates on the additional cards. All gift cards bought at face value do not have expiration dates.
Coupons
Schools and clubs are known to sell coupon books, like the TrailChecks, or cards with special pricing for businesses. You not only get a reduced price, but you’ve helped a worthwhile cause.
Take time to look at the newspaper ads when they come out weekly. Some stores have store coupons to combine with other savings such as senior day. Remember that most ads have an expiration date and are generally only good for one week. Other stores offer a percentage or dollar amount off with the coupon or mention of their ad in the Herald and News or Nickel.
Other ways to save
If a store offers a rewards card, sign up for one. It won’t cost you a thing and you will get special savings and coupons sent to you online or reduced pricing when you purchase items. You may even get cash back in the mail. Our local radio stations, for instance KLAD and The Rock, conduct an auction twice a year and if they have something you use or want, you can generally get it at 40% off or better. When you go to a store and purchase a more expensive item, ask if they offer 0% interest for 6, 12, 18 or 24 months – that way you don’t need to pay it all up front, but be sure to pay it off before it comes due or you’ll owe the large interest charge! Other specials to watch out for are monthly or seasonal specials, new client or new patient reduced fee or a free trial period.
There are so many ways to save if you just take a little time to put them to use. Condition yourself to ask when you go into a business or restaurant if they offer a senior, military, child, family or other discount or coupon book. You will probably surprise yourself at how many discounts are available. Remember, you will never know and never get the discount unless you ask!