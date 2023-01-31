The downtown Klamath County Library has events almost every day for children, teens and families to enjoy in February.
Here’s what we have going on for children 12 and younger:
• Tween Hangout Time — Wednesdays at 4 p.m. We’re carving out a space just for us. No parents, no siblings, just fun times for tweens ages 8-12.
• Drop-In Baby & Toddler Playtime — Thursdays from 10 a.m. to noon. Spend some quality time with your little ones. We’ll provide stories and activities for you to enjoy at your own pace. Geared toward little ones 3 and younger and their grownups.
• Pre-K Storytime — Fridays at 10:30 a.m. Build the skills to start kindergarten with stories, games, crafts and more. For ages 4 and 5.
• Baby and Toddler Storytime — Tuesdays at 10:30 a.m. Enjoy stories, songs and games with your little ones. This event is aimed at newborns through about 3 years, but all are welcome.
• Pizza & Board Games — Thursday, Feb. 9 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Share some delicious pizza while playing family favorite board games. For ages 6-12. Registration required, so we know how much food to get. Call 541-882-8894 or stop by the Youth Services desk to sign up.
• Valentines Crafts — Saturday, Feb. 11 at 1 p.m. Show your loved ones how much you care with a handmade gift. For ages 2-5.
• Hands-On Robot Programming Workshops — Mondays from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. starting Feb. 13. Learn how to draw, drive, make music, joust and more with a programmable Finch robot. For grades K-8. Registration required; visit the Youth Services desk or head to tinyurl.com/libraryRobotics2023 to sign up.
• Kids Drop-In Crafts — Third Thursday of the month (Feb. 16) from 3:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. and the following Saturday (Feb. 18) from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Stop by for a project to work on at your own pace. For ages 3 to 12.
• Family Movie: “Soul” — Saturday, Feb. 18 at 1 p.m. Join us for a screening of the 2020 Disney Pixar film “Soul.” After landing the gig of a lifetime, a New York jazz pianist finds himself trapped in a strange land between Earth and the afterlife. Soul is rated PG, with a runtime of 1 hour, 40 minutes.
• Mini Movers — Friday, Feb. 24 at 1 p.m. Join us for an all-new event celebrating movement and dance! For ages 2-5.
• Wii Play — Friday, Feb. 17 and Friday, Feb. 24 at 3:30 p.m. Play with the library’s collection of Nintendo Wii games. For ages 6-12.
And here’s what’s on deck for teens ages 12 to 18:
• Subscription Boxes — available while supplies last starting Wednesday, Feb. 1 at 10 a.m. Pick up an animal-themed subscription box and get a pile of free swag celebrating wild creatures and our favorite pets. Each Subscription Box contains a themed book to read, snacks, stickers, and other goodies — all for free. Our Subscription Boxes are extremely popular and supplies are limited, so don’t procrastinate on signing up for yours. Register at klamathlibrary.org/teens/subscription-box, stop by the Youth Services desk, call 541-882-8894 or email Charla at coppenlander@klamathlibrary.org. (Received one in the past? Please return the box it came in to the library so we can keep the subscription boxes going next month.)
• Crochet Hat Workshop — Wednesdays at 4 p.m. throughout February. Let’s learn to crochet and make a custom snuggly beanie. Registration required so we know how much yarn to prep; call us at 541-882-8894 or stop by the Youth Services desk to sign up.
• Dungeons & Dragons — Players meet Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday evenings, depending on their playgroup. No roleplaying experience needed. New players can jump in any time, but demand for this event is extremely high and you may have to join a waitlist to get a spot at the table. Stop by the Youth Services desk, call 541-882-8894 or email Charla at coppenlander@klamathlibrary.org for more information.
Children younger than 10 must attend library events with a parent or guardian. For more information on any of these events, please call 541-882-8894 or stop by the downtown library’s Youth Services desk.