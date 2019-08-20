NEW YORK (TNS) — Jeffrey Epstein signed a will declaring he was worth $577 million only two days before he hanged himself in a federal jail.
The 21-page will was filed in a Virgin Islands court and confirmed to the Daily News by an independent party on Monday.
In a bizarre twist of fate, one of the witnesses to the Aug. 8 signing was Mariel Colón Miró, a New York lawyer who worked for El Chapo during the Mexican drug lord’s recent trafficking trial in Brooklyn.
“Yes of course, that is my signature. I was a witness,” Colón Miró said Monday when reached by The News regarding the Epstein will.
“I can’t divulge more about my involvement. I can only confirm I was a witness,” she said. “At the moment, I have no other comment. There’s an investigation.”
Colón Miró was often at the side of Chapo’s beauty queen wife during the kingpin’s three-month trial that ended with a conviction in February. She was accused by prosecutors of smuggling a banned cellphone to the wife at one point, but the judge declined to sanction her.
Epstein’s will, meanwhile, provided no window into the beneficiaries of his vast estate, citing only a trust named for the year he was born.
Epstein’s brother, Mark, would only have been entitled to the sex offender’s fortune if no will were left behind, according to the document.
Instead, Epstein left his fortune to “acting Trustees of The 1953 Trust.” But the members of the trust were not identified in the document filed by two New York lawyers, Darren Indyke and Richard Kahn.
The will shows Epstein signed it while he was locked up at Metropolitan Correctional Center in lower Manhattan awaiting trial for sex trafficking of underage girls. Two days later, he hanged himself in his cell, officials said.
The will emerged the same day federal prosecutors in Manhattan filed a notice formally dropping the charges against Epstein because of his suicide.
Epstein’s will did not shed much new light on his fortune. He declared that his residences in the Upper East Side, Palm Beach, Fla., Stanley, New Mexico, Paris, France, and two islands in the Virgin Islands were worth $180,603,063. He had $56 million in cash, according to the will.
His collection of planes, boats and cars were worth $18,551,700. The value of his art collection had not yet been determined, according to the will.