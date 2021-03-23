Eligible for a vaccine? Here’s where to get one:
■ Sky Lakes Medical Center: Call the appointment line at 1-833-606-4370.
■ Klamath Tribal Health and Family Services: Tribal members, tribal employees and tribal spouses can call (541) 882-1487 to schedule a shot.
■ Walk in at the Merrill or Bonanza clinics
■ Albertsons: https://www.mhealthappointments.com/covidappt
■ Bi-Mart: https://www.bimart.com/pharmacy/covid-19-vaccine
■ Fred Meyer: https://www.fredmeyer.com/covidvaccine
■ Walmart: https://www.walmart.com/cp/1228302
■ Klamath Open Door (Klamath Health Partnership) Waiting List: https://www.klamathopendoor.org/index.php/covid-19-vaccine-information/