Eligible for a vaccine? Here’s where to get one:

■ Sky Lakes Medical Center: Call the appointment line at 1-833-606-4370.

■ Klamath Tribal Health and Family Services: Tribal members, tribal employees and tribal spouses can call (541) 882-1487 to schedule a shot.

■ Walk in at the Merrill or Bonanza clinics

■ Albertsons: https://www.mhealthappointments.com/covidappt

■ Bi-Mart: https://www.bimart.com/pharmacy/covid-19-vaccine

■ Fred Meyer: https://www.fredmeyer.com/covidvaccine

■ Walmart: https://www.walmart.com/cp/1228302

■ Klamath Open Door (Klamath Health Partnership) Waiting List: https://www.klamathopendoor.org/index.php/covid-19-vaccine-information/

Tags