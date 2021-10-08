The Oregon Institute of Technology (Oregon Tech) Foundation Board has welcomed a new member.
Jon Ekstrom, M.D., is a diagnostic radiology specialist from Springfield with over 38 of experience in the medical field.
The Oregon Tech Foundation Board of Directors is comprised of alumni, community members, and business and industry professionals. They counsel the Foundation on supporting the educational, cultural, charitable, and service activities of Oregon Institute of Technology.
Dr. Ekstrom is a native Oregonian from Eugene and is currently a senior radiologist with Radiology Associates, P.C., and he has enjoyed 32 years with the group. He is a general radiologist with special expertise in women’s imaging, musculoskeletal, body and pediatric imaging. Dr. Ekstrom is also a Board Director of the Oregon Imaging Centers, a large outpatient imaging center that currently employs 30 Oregon Tech graduates.
“Over the years, I have worked with at least 100 Oregon Tech grads at our imaging center and hospitals,” said Dr. Ekstrom. “I can easily advocate for the quality of the Oregon Tech graduates I have worked with in the past and currently work with.”
As of Dec. 31, 2020, the Oregon Tech Foundation had awarded approximately $900,000 through 326 scholarships for the year.