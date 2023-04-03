Hundreds of children will be hopping on down to Moore Park this weekend for the third annual Klamath County Fun Easter Egg Hunt.
Scores of families will gather at the park on Saturday from noon to 1 p.m. to find a field blanketed in the colorful plastic eggs filled with candy and other fun surprises.
The organizer of the event, Lacee Valentine, said she’s excited and grateful to have received enough donations to hold the event again.
“It’s always a lot of fun,” Valentine said.
As a local nursing student, Valentine had been concerned about having the time or the resources to hold the egg hunt this year.
With Easter just around the bend, Valentine turned to her Facebook group page, Klamath County Fun, to ask the community for help last week.
A day later, the event was back on track, as the donations from the community came flooding in.
“We got quite a few different people who donated,” Valentine said. “A lot of individual community members made donations.”
Valentine said she also received an additional $500 in candy donations from Lithia Toyota and Lithia Dodge.
Other donations from businesses came from Gunderson Construction as well as Grocery Outlet, Valentine said, along with a long list of individual donations.
To date, Valentine said the event has received enough to fill over 15,000 eggs, most of which have been hand-filled by Valentine’s friends and family.
Donations are still welcomed, Valentine said, noting that prefilled eggs would be preferred.
“But no chocolate,” Valentine said.
Despite a chilly temperature on the day of last year’s Easter egg hunt, Valentine said chocolate candies made for a melted mess. She asks that all donations be pre-wrapped, solid candies, suggesting Starbursts, Laffy Taffy and Skittles, to name a few.
In previous years, Valentine said she used to provide small gift boxes for children with too few eggs in their baskets. Donations of children’s items such as coloring books, crayons and small stuffed animals would also be graciously accepted.
Donations of pre-filled eggs can be dropped off at Ontime Pack and Ship, located at 1775 Washburn Way, in the Tower Shopping Center. The event will be accepting donations up through Friday, April 7.