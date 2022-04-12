We at Monster Mac's are hosting an event for kiddos this Easter.
The Captain is up to his sneaky ways and has crimped the Easter Bunny's supplies! Come down on Saturday, April 16, from noon to 4 p.m. to find the eggs and save Easter.
We will be doing groups of 6 kids every 15 minutes inside our Captain's Curse.
Cost is $7. 427 Main Street.
