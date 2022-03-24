The Aqua Egg Hunt returns to the basin for this Easter season on Saturday, April 9.
{span}The city has an aquatic egg hunt event on hold during the coronavirus pandemic but is bringing it back for this Easter at the Ella Redkey Pool.{/span}
The Aqua Egg hunt will return to Ella Redkey Pool in Klamath Falls for an aquatic celebration Saturday, April 9.
The city pool will host kids for an in the pool egg hunt from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. The cost is $5 per person.
The city has put the event on hold during the coronavirus pandemic but is bringing it back for this Easter.
At the pool, plastic egg hunts will be held for different age groups starting with kids ages 1 to 3 at 1 p.m.
There are space limitations of the city is requiring registration for the event at EllaRedKeyPool.com or in person at the Main Street facility.
Easter is officially on Sunday, April 17.
