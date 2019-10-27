The pair of Laila Griffith-Carol McClure with a 72 percent score and the pair of Bobby Thompson-Duane Weiss with a 70.83 percent score won the two first places in duplicate bridge competition in Klamath Falls this past week.
Anyone interested in playing in the regular bridge games, which are held weekly at 11 a.m. on Tuesday and Thursday and monthly at 1 p.m. on Sunday, is encouraged to call Bobby Thompson at 541-331-0524.
Tuesday, 11 a.m., weekly flighted club game: Flight A, 1. Bobby Thompson-Duane Weiss; 2. Laila Griffith-Carol McClure; 3. Keith Thorp-Patti Collom. Flight B, 1. Thorp-Collom; 2. Petra and Tom Gellner. Flight C, 1. Petra and Tom Gellner.
Thursday, 11 a.m., weekly flighted club game: Flight A, 1. Laila Griffith-Carol McClure; 2. Reid Sherwin-Patti Collom. Flight B, 1. Sherwin-Collom; 2. Petra and Tom Gellner. Flight C, 1. Petra and Tom Gellner.