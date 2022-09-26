Oregon quarterback Bo Nix was piling up the yardage, but the No. 15 Ducks were not getting into the end zone in the first half against Washington State.
That all changed with less than seven minutes left in the game, when Oregon scored three late touchdowns to come back for a 44-41 win over the Cougars on Saturday.
Nix threw touchdown passes to Cam McCormick and Troy Franklin, and Mase Funa returned an interception 27 yards for a touchdown as Oregon (3-1, 1-0 Pac-12) erased a 34-22 deficit.
“Today was not what I expected," said Oregon coach Dan Lanning. “But what I did expect and what I did see was toughness, resilience, and a team of guys who won’t give up. And they did that, they showed up and gave their all when we needed it.”
Nix completed 33 of 44 passes for 428 yards with three touchdowns and one interception. The Ducks produced 624 yards of offense in winning their third consecutive game.
Lanning said his team did not give up.
“Our locker room never wavered. They were composed, and ready to get back out there and convert some of those red zone chances," Lanning said. “We knew a lot of those were self inflicted wounds, and we felt we could fix that.”
“I didn’t see any selfishness on our sideline. I don’t think anyone had a doubt in their mind about what we could accomplish if we started executing," Lanning said.
BEAVERS NEARLY FELL USC
Caleb Williams found his favorite target when it mattered most.
Jordan Addison caught Williams' go-ahead 21-yard touchdown pass with 1:13 left and No. 7 USC overcame a shaky performance for a 17-14 victory against Oregon State on Saturday night.
The Beavers, vying to start 4-0 for the first time since 2012, took the lead on Jam Griffin's 18-yard touchdown run with 4:41 remaining.
But Williams led an 11-play, 84-yard drive — and even scrambled on a fourth down that preserved it. He connected with Addison for their sixth touchdown of the season.
The Trojans (4-0, 2-0 Pac-12) did not look like the team that dominated its first three opponents with 40 or more points per game. Williams threw for a season-low 180 yards. Addison, the 2021 Biletnikoff Award winner who transferred from Pitt, caught three passes for 42 yards.
Travis Dye, a transfer from Oregon, rushed 19 times for 136 yards and a score for the Trojans. He never doubted Williams on the final scoring drive.
“He was super composed. He was ready to go after it,” Dye said. “He knew that he was going to get it done.”
But the Trojans relied on defense most of the night, intercepting Beavers quarterback Chance Nolan four times.
“We put ourselves in some really good spots, and we shot ourselves in the foot,” Oregon State offensive lineman Brandon Kipper said. “Against good teams, you're not always going to come back from that.”