The driver of a PT-Cruiser that rear-ended a pickup while traveling in the southbound lane near the intersection of Crater Lake Parkway and Esplanade Avenue Monday night was hospitalized and cited for driving under the influence of an intoxicant (DUII),
The Klamath Falls Police Department identified the driver as Cody Duncan, 28, of Klamath Falls.
After Duncan hit a pickup in front of him, he proceeded to leave his vehicle and walk toward the northbound lane of Crater Lake Parkway, where he was struck by an oncoming vehicle, according to KFPD Sgt. Dennis Davenport.
His blood alcohol level was .08 or greater, but the specific level was not available as of press time.
Duncan is still being treated at Sky Lakes Medical Center and his condition was not available to the Herald and News as of press time.
Klamath Coounty Fire District 1, KFPD, and Oregon State Police responded to the scene of the collisions at or around 7:18 p.m.
Law enforcement spray-painted around evidence left behind at the scene, which included a bottle of whiskey. Witnesses on scene said they saw Duncan emerge from his car holding the bottle before he walked across the street.
Katie Solus, of Klamath Falls, was traveling northbound through the intersection when she saw Duncan lying on the street. Solus, who is CPR certified, pulled her car over to help.
“I checked his pulse,” Solus said. “His breathing was labored.”
Items were strewn in the parkway as fire and law enforcement crews bustled about talking to witnesses and onlookers while investigating the scene.
“It’s just sad,” Solus said.