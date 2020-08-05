Mosquitoes are always a consideration when hiking in the Sky Lakes Wilderness and other regions along and near the Cascades. On a hike earlier this week they were only mildly bothersome. Taking and using mosquito repellent is recommended.
Don't forget about mosquitoes
Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!
Tim Trainor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Don't have an account?
Become a member today for $10.00/month and get your news any way you want it!Subscribe
Trending
Video
Retired doctor and conservationist Karl Wenner leads a rafting trip and talks about the Oregon Conservation and Recreation Fund.
MaxRead Businesses
Trending now
Articles
- Man shot Sunday by bystander who witnessed confrontation
- Klamath Falls man convicted of rape, sodomy
- Woman charged with attempted murder after allegedly cutting man's throat
- Klamath Falls man sentenced for meth, heroin distribution
- Bidders rally around 4-H/FFA youth
- Klamath Tribes Youth Council wins national award
- Eccles: Wear a mask, inside and outdoors
- Klamath Basin Potato Festival announces queen candidates
- California governor asks Warren Buffet to back dam removal
- How microscopic organisms shape the water quality of Upper Klamath Lake
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Local Survey
Do you support or oppose the Jordan Cove pipeline?
You voted:
Search the complete digital archives for all papers in the Pioneer News Group.