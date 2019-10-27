You don't kick seniors our of a senior center just because you have a personal issue with them and take away their place to visit with friends and connect with other seniors, including those who have volunteered and supported the center.
A director should be there to help seniors, not for his own benefit. When you start kicking seniors out, that's a dictatorship. There has been a lot of other directors through the years, who cared about the seniors and helped them with their many problems.
I know of at least 30 people who quit supporting the center because this problem, which I think needs to be resolved. There was a petition that was signed by many citizens about this problem, but it was totally disregarded.
Christina Davis
Klamath Falls