There is currently a petition going around our state to recall Gov. Kate Brown from office.
I've already signed it and urge all fellow conservative Oregonians who are tired of how
Gov. Brown has managed our state via more taxes and regulations to sign it too. Don't be discouraged by those who say it's a waste of time. My challenge toward Republicans who say this is: "Get on board or get out of the way."
In addition, U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas has recently called out Mayor Ted Wheeler of Portland, Ore., for not cracking down on the Antifa violence, which Portland has become famous for. A couple weekends ago, the leftist Antifa thugs sent a couple of people they assaulted to the emergency room for medical attention. Yet despite the Antifa thuggery, the police are ordered repeatedly to stand down.
Recently, Sen. Cruz introduced a resolution in the U.S. Senate declaring Antifa to be a terrorist organization. I fully agree with Sen. Cruz; the Antifa SJW's are terrorists!
However, why hasn't Gov. Brown done anything to crack down on Antifa? Surely she has the authority to declare Antifa an Oregon terrorist organization and override Mayor Wheeler's non response to their street intimidation and violence.
It's amazing that she can send our state police after 11 Republican senators who recently left our state for a time to deny a vote on SB 2020, but she doesn't use our law enforcement to end the Antifa violence.
Antifa is a greater danger to the safety of Oregon citizens, not the senators who squelch a vote on the proposed SB 2020 regulations that were contrived on one of the leftists favorite fear hoaxes: "climate change."
We have a petition before us, my fellow conservatives, to try to bring about change. Let's endeavor to make the most of it.
John McFarland III
Klamath Falls