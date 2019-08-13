It took 15 minutes for the play date to turn deadly.
Melissa Martin and Denise Mintz’s three dogs — Abby, Izzy and Harpo — had spent last Thursday evening romping in the mud and chasing their ball at a pond in Wilmington, North Carolina. The evening getaway was a welcome reprieve from the late-summer heat.
But unbeknownst to the dogs and their owners, the relentless sun had also made the pond a bathtub of toxins. A poisonous microscopic bacteria called blue-green algae had grown in the water, a threat Martin and Mintz did not know about until it was too late.
On their way home, Abby, a white West Highland terrier, fell first and began to seize, Martin told CNN. They rushed to the veterinary hospital, where Izzy, also a Westie, began seizing as well. Six-year-old Harpo, a doodle mix who worked as a therapy dog for hospital patients, fell ill too.
By midnight, Martin told CNN, all three dogs were dead.
“We are gutted,” Martin wrote on Facebook soon after. “I wish I could do today over. I would give anything to have one more day with them.”
Martin told CNN she now hopes to help prevent more dog deaths by educating pet owners about the deadly algae blooms and advocating for warning signs near ponds, lakes and canals where the toxins have taken over.
“I will not stop until I make positive change,” she told CNN. “I will not lose my dogs for nothing.”
As of Monday morning, a Go Fund Me page had raised more than $3,000 to help Martin complete her mission.
“I can promise you every penny raised will be used to raise awareness and get signs and information out,” Martin wrote on Facebook.
Dangerous algal blooms are a “major environmental problem” in all 50 states that scientists believe will continue to wreak havoc on U.S. waterways with the rising threat of climate change, according to the Environmental Protection Agency. Red tide algal blooms have killed marine life on the Florida and Mississippi coasts.
Toxic algae can affect the nervous system, liver and kidneys in humans and animals, though children and dogs are most susceptible because they tend to wade in shallow areas on the edge of ponds or lakes where the algal blooms are concentrated, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.
It can be especially dangerous for dogs, who drink the water or ingest the blooms by licking themselves.