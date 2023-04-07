When pandemic studies revealed the impacts of systemic prejudice on historically marginalized communities, many of America’s legislative bodies took action*.
From the White House to municipal governments, the theme of the new, shared approach was equity for all.
When the Klamath Falls City Council formed an Equity Task Force 2020 (ETF), it appeared the city was on the same track.
But in September 2021, the city changed course, dismantling the task force with no further contact with ETF members and no acknowledgement of public concerns in the many months that have followed.
Sugarman’s Corner
The city formed the ETF in the summer of 2020 after a peaceful Black Lives Matter (BLM) demonstration at Sugarman’s Corner was met with a counter-protest by dozens of residents carrying weapons ranging from metal bats to semi-automatic firearms.
Following the death of George Floyd at the knee of a Minneapolis police officer, a group of Klamath residents rallied downtown on the evening of May 31, 2020, to peacefully protest on behalf of the late Floyd and the BLM movement.
Throughout that afternoon, however, another group of Klamath Falls residents heard whispers of what they were told would be a violent attack on residential “white hoods.”
Community members on the oppositional side had turned out after catching wind of a rumor that claimed “ANTIFA buses” were on their way to Klamath Falls to XXXXXX.
A Twitter account under the handle “@ANTIFA_US” sent out a Tweet which stated: “Tonight’s the night, Comrades. Tonight we say '(Blank) The City’ and we move into the residential areas... the white hoods.... and we take what's ours.”
As a result, multiple communities throughout the country reacted in a similar manner to residents in Klamath Falls – weapons in hand, ready for a fight.
A few days later, Twitter announced the account had belonged to a white supremacy extremist group disguised as an ANTIFA group.
Former ETF member and acclaimed journalist Emma Marris said once the false threat was discovered by city and county law enforcement, the situation escalated.
“They held some sort of cross-jurisdictional meeting,” Marris said. “They were taking this threat seriously.”
Marris explained that, as the hype grew around the rumor, the “Joint Terrorism Task Force” contacted the Klamath County Sheriff's Office (KCSO), the Klamath Falls Police Department and the Oregon State Patrol.
According to Marris, KCSO reached out to the commander at Kingsley Airfield, which led to a widespread panic as the rumor passed through the ranks, affirming the fears of the community.
“So everyone was convinced it was real,” Marris said. “It was a miracle that no one got hurt.”
While serving as Klamath Falls Chief of Police, current County Commissioner Dave Henslee addressed the event during a council meeting in June 2020.
‘Before day one’
Plans to tackle inequities began in July 2020 when the City Council authorized the formation of an equity task force.
A report included in the agenda read, “Problems of prejudice and equity are intergenerational, so our approach to finding solutions will require an approach just as enduring and long term,” explaining that a “short-lived or reactionary initiative” would prove insufficient.
The report explains that city staff had discussed potential solutions and concluded that the best approach for addressing inequities was to form a task force to define issues of inequities. Members of the task force would then “make recommendations for the structure and focus of a standing committee.”
“Engaging the community in this way would be a good first step in the city’s planned effort to create a more regular and convenient dialogue with our residents.”
The action received unanimous approval by council, prompting the city to send invitations to leading figures within local minority communities.
Equity Task Force
Future ETF members received their invitation letters from Mayor Carol Westfall and the council at the beginning of August 2020.
Comprised of eight citizens – Marris, Alexa Lehman, Joey Gentry, Chris Schott, Frederick Brigham III, Reuben Paschal, Wakaya Wells and Laty Xayavong – members of the task force volunteered more than a year of their time to accomplishing duties assigned by the city.
Acting as the city’s liaison, former assistant city manager Eric Osterberg was tasked with communication between the two bodies and guidance on behalf of the task force.
ETF members presented progress reports through the duration of their efforts.
Community surveys revealed that one in five surveyed residents reported discrimination, while 40% reported “a feeling of unwelcomeness.”
Resolution No. 20-22
Within four months of their formation, the task force, with guidance from city officials and staff, composed a resolution to bring before council.
A revised and final draft of Resolution No. 20-22 was unanimously approved by council on Dec. 7, 2020.
The resolution states, “Our collective prosperity requires a sustained and material commitment to equitable access to opportunity for all.”
Areas found to be in need of improvement mirror those found at the federal and state levels: housing, health provisions, environment, education, economic outcomes and criminal justice.
The goal of the resolution was to adopt equity as the city’s guiding principle, precipitating the dedication of city staff and elected officials to continue the work of creating an inclusive community for generations to come.
Upon approval, the city agreed to follow through with the equitable efforts outlined within the resolution: ensuring policies are not discriminatory, creating necessary policies to further this effort, facilitating community dialogue, building cultural awareness and continually seeking opportunities to restore and expand equity in collaboration with the Equity Task Force, Standing Equity Committee and the broader community.
According to the City Code, all approved resolutions are to be enacted immediately.
Per the City Charter, resolution enforcement is a responsibility assigned to the city manager.
‘Sharing lived experiences’
Though the city unanimously approved a resolution in which they agreed to continually collaborate with the “ETF, standing Equity Committee and the broader community,” the city has yet to form such a committee and have denied that any such agreement or promise was ever made.
“The permanent Equity Committee has been a part of this since day one – before day one,” former ETF member Gentry said, referring to the expectations listed in the invitation letter.
At nearly every council meeting since the incident at Sugarman’s Corner, numerous residents have gone before council to share their concerns and personal experiences with racism and bigotry.
Local business owner Norma Jean Cummings is one such resident who went before the council last year.
Cummings shared her family’s experiences with racial bias when he’d suffered from a stroke and called 9-1-1.
“The EMTs thought he was drunk,” Cummings said. “They called the police.”
“My son’s father is sitting there trying to tell them that something is wrong, and all they see is nothing more than another drunk Indian wasting their time,” Cummings said.
Cummings is only one of dozens of people who have spoken up.
The consistent theme of systemic prejudice has not aroused a response from elected officials nor an explanation from city staff.
Final presentation
On Aug. 2, 2021, three days short of the date the ETF was formed, members of the task force presented their final report.
But the presentation was overshadowed by threats of violence when a man sat next to Osterberg, carrying a large rock.
When he stood to address council, Osterberg said, “There was an individual who brought a rock to this meeting, proceeded to call me a sinner for being gay, accused me of spreading AIDS here in the community, accused me of blasphemy … I just wanted to start the meeting off pointing out to you that just having a simple conversation about racism in our community is gaining that level of violence. I would be remiss not to mention that.”
“Very sorry,” Mayor Westfall replied.
The man was later identified as ________ ________*. After threatening Osterberg with violence for his sexual orientation and to kill ____ ____ , who was a member of the ETF, _____** was escorted out by a police officer.
The man ** was allowed to leave the premises without charges on the grounds that there was “not enough evidence.”
Paschal, member of the ETF, commended the city for their efforts.
“Mayor Westfall, you grabbed this platform, mobilizing the Equity Task force,” Paschal said. “City council, you initiated courageous conversation when you passed the resolution.”