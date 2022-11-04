2021 Annual Gingerbread House Competition

Darin Rutledge with the Klamath Falls Downtown Association judges the entries for the 2021 Annual Gingerbread House Competition at the Ross Ragland Theater on Dec. 20, 2021.

 Staff photo by Arden Barnes / Report for America

DARIN:

A lto of things. No. 1 knowing what amazina assets we have here in KL Co. and the regiona nd the opporntunity to continue to tell stories baout it to oepole who haven't beeen here or people who have been here before and saw the old Klmatha Falls.


Tags

Recommended for you