The Discover Klamath Visitor and Convention Bureau didn't have to go far to find a new executive director.
DISCOVER KLAMATH NAMES NEW EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR
Following several months of interviews with candidates from across the nation, Discover Klamath Visitor
and Convention Bureau is pleased to announce the hiring of Darin Rutledge as the organization’s new
Executive Director. Rutledge will begin work at the end of November and is excited to build upon
the work being done to promote Klamath County as a place to visit, stay, and recreate.
“Discover Klamath is excited to have Darin as part of the team. We look forward to what Klamath
County tourism can accomplish with his leadership and abilities” said Discover Klamath
Board President Jenifer Roe.
Rutledge is a native Oregonian and has lived in Klamath Falls since 1988. He is an Oregon Tech alumnus
and has spent his professional career in Klamath Falls. He was a manager in the business
process outsourcing industry for nearly ten years and was the operations manager at Running Y for four
years. Most recently he served as Executive Director for the Klamath Falls Downtown Association.
In addition to his professional experience, he is active in local community and economic development
pursuits. He currently serves on the eLeadership team and as an eResource partner for Klamath IDEA,
and served as Board President of Discover Klamath Visitor and Convention Bureau until being hired
as Executive Director.
Rutledge will be succeeding long-time Executive Director Jim Chadderdon who retired in March 2022.