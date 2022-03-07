A bill that gives Deschutes County $1 million to help start a joint office addressing homelessness has passed the state Legislature and is headed to Gov. Kate Brown’s desk.
The legislation, House Bill 4123, allocates funding to local governments and nonprofits to create coordinated homeless response offices.
Eight counties, including Deschutes County, will be given $1 million each to open an office that coordinates with various cities and other homeless service providers to streamline homeless-related services, according to the legislation. Other counties getting funding through the legislation include Polk, Marion and Tillamook.
The bill was sponsored by Rep. Jason Kropf, D-Bend. It passed nearly unanimously in both the House and Senate, with each chamber having one person who voted against it.
Discussion of establishing a joint office of homelessness began last fall, when Bend City Councilors Anthony Broadman and Megan Perkins pitched the concept to the Deschutes County Commission as a way to better coordinate funding for homeless services and projects.
“I’m thrilled,” Broadman said of the bill’s passing. “This has the potential to transform how we serve our community when it comes to homelessness. It was one of the first things I realized when I got on council: We do not have a central governance structure for one of our biggest public health crises in our community.”
Governments receiving this grant will be expected within one year to adopt a five-year strategic plan that identifies and sets goals for addressing ways to streamline funding, increase resources to people at risk of or experiencing homelessness, eliminate racial disparities within homeless services and make more affordable housing accessible, according to the bill.
Broadman said he considers a joint office to be one small but important step to start addressing Central Oregon’s growing homelessness crisis.
“Whatever we have been doing clearly hasn’t been working,” Broadman said. “Homelessness has increased at roughly double digit percentages every year for years, so when this council took office last January there was a realization something needed to change structurally.”
The Deschutes County Commission and Bend City Council will meet later this spring to work on developing a framework for the joint office, Broadman said.
Other cities in Deschutes County are invited to join the office and so far have shown interest in doing so, said Mickie Derting, the strategic initiatives manager at the city of Bend.
A proposed draft plan developed by the Emergency Homeless Taskforce last summer that outlines how Central Oregon should tackle homelessness could be a potential basis for the joint office, Derting said.