An Associated Press news piece (Herald and News on Oct.3) headlined "2020 presidential candidates put focus on guns" reported a forum on "the epidemic of gun violence" attended by several contenders for the 2020 Democrat presidential nomination.
Actually, it was just another scene in the long-running impeachment soap opera. There is no "epidemic" except in the liberal-ruled big cities, where 15 to 20 people in every city are shot by criminals each week.
Recently, former U.S. Rep. and Democratic presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke (not quite D-Texas) stated bluntly, "Hell yes we're gonna take your AR-15, your AK-47, and we're not gonna allow them to be used against your fellow Americans."
So the rulers intend to confiscate legal property that we deplorables aren't using against anybody (see Amendments 2, 4 and 5, especially the due process clause of 5).
Other candidates called for "mandatory gun buy back" programs. Translation: The feds offer you $50 for your $700 rifle. You say "no sale." They then confiscate your rifle, jail you for impertinence and keep the 50 bucks.
U.S. Rep. Al Green (D-Fla.) spilled the beans: "If we don't impeach Trump, he will be re-elected." There's the real issue: They know they can't win a fair election, so the politicians who want to give the vote to convicts and illegal aliens propose to retroactively disenfranchise 63 million Americans who voted for Trump by overthrowing the results of the 2016 election.
The ruling class wannabees seek to demonize us honest gun owners because we helped elect Trump. They will use the media-created "epidemic of gun violence" hoax to keep the urban sheep in a state of panic against gun ownership and the dreaded National Rifle Association in order to fan the arson fires of impeachment.
Bill Speers
Klamath Falls