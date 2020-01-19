Oregon Gov. Kate Brown speaks to journalists on Friday, Jan. 17, during an Associated Press forum before the start of the 2020 legislative session. Brown and the speaker of the House of Representatives, both Democrats, say passing legislation aimed at stemming global warming is their priority when lawmakers return to the Capitol next month. But the leader of the minority Republicans in the House said she opposes such moves, saying it only guarantees that prices for individual Oregonians will go up.