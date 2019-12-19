A “Winter Tales” teen writing contest, with a prize to the winning author, is being hosted by the Klamath County Library, according to a news release.
Library staff is asking writers to show them your best take on the theme “Snowed In,” with the winner taking home a $20 Amazon gift card. The winning story will also be featured on the library’s website and Facebook page.
Entries are due by midnight on Tuesday, Dec. 31, emailed to smiller@klamathlibrary.org. Contributors are asked to use “Snowed In Contest” as the subject line of the email, and include your name, age, and a phone number where you can be reached with your story. Include your short story in the body of the email itself and not as a file attachment.
The rules and fine print:
■ Participants must be 12 to 18 years old to enter.
■ There is a limit of one story per person.
■ Entries are due by midnight on Tuesday, Dec. 31.
■ Winners will be notified via email and announced on the library’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/KlamathCountyLibrary.
■ Submissions have a 3,000 word maximum, and the story must have a title.
■ Include your story in the body of the email itself. Email attachments such as Word files will not be opened.
■ No photos or illustrations.
■ Your submitted story must be your original work, and not previously published anywhere else.
■ Judges reserve the right to disqualify any work deemed inappropriate or that possess culturally inaccurate and/or negatively stereotypical depictions.
■ Judges are prioritizing content over style.
For more information, call 541-882-8894 or visit the downtown library’s Youth Services desk.