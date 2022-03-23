A new exhibit at the High Desert Museum in Bend examines the issue of dark skies and how increasing population growth and light pollution and their impacts on local ecosystems, migrating birds and insects.
The exhibit is called “Vanishing Night: Conserving Dark Skies in the High Desert.” It opens at the southern Oregon museum on Saturday, April 16.
It will feature “large scale-imagery” on how growth and more nighttime lights impacts wildlife and the environment.
“People might not think of dark night skies as a type of natural resource,” says Hayley Brazier, curator of natural history and curator of Vanishing Night. “We’re excited to inspire visitors to make small changes that can help local ecosystems.”
The museum notes that 60 percent of invertebrates and 30 percent of vertebrates are nocturnal and that artificial light reduces melatonin, a cancer-fighting hormone.
“Living in an urban area, it’s difficult to notice the slowly brightening night sky,” says Museum Executive Director Dana Whitelaw. “Vanishing Night helps us build appreciation for both the beauty and importance of keeping night skies dark.”The exhibit is possible with support from Central Oregon Radiology Associates and the James F. and Marion L. Miller Foundation.
The museum’s Natural History Pub lecture series at McMenamins Old St. Francis School in April also focuses on light pollution.
“For the Love of Dark Skies: Good for People, Ecosystems and the Economy” is scheduled for Monday, April 4 from 7 to 8 p.m. and features Mary Coolidge of Portland Audubon and a board member of the International Dark-Sky Association (IDA) Oregon Chapter and Dr. Bill Kowalik, board chair of the IDA Oregon Chapter.
The Natural History Pub series is free but registration is required.
The desert museum requires participants ages 12 and older to show a COVID-19 vaccination card or a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of the event and a photo ID.