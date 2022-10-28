Police have identified a man who rammed a police car and then fired shots at a SWAT team during a standoff inside a warehouse in Medford Thursday.
Medford policed said Daniel Ryan Tiger, 37, faces felony gun charges, reckless driving and endangerment, eluding and hit and run charges after giving himself up after a standoff with a local SWAT team.
The incident started Thursday at 7:20 a.m. when officers responded to a report of a potential stolen vehicle and an armed suspect.
“Patrol officers spotted the vehicle and made a traffic stop in the parking lot of Walgreen's on West Main Street,” according to a statement on the incident by the Medford Police Department. “Tiger provided false information to the officers and as the second officer arrived on scene, he rammed a patrol car and fled in the vehicle.”
Tiger crashed the vehicle and fled on foot into an industrial complex. Witnesses told MPD officers that he entered an empty warehouse building.
When a Medford SWAT team entered the building’s lobby area, Tiger “ fired one round and retreated deeper into the warehouse,” according to police.
K-9 units and a drone team were also dispatched by MPD during the standoff. Police said Tiger fired additional shots from a side door of the industrial building. The SWAT team retreated out of the building after being fire on negotiators were able to convince Tiger to surrender himself at 4:30 p.m.
The Jackson County Sheriff's Office, Oregon State Police, and the Central Point Police Department assisted Medford police with the daylong incident.
Police said Tiger had “multiple outstanding felony warrants” for a parole violation in Ohio and weapons charge in California. Daniel Tiger is also the name of a PBS children's television series.