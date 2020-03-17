The Centers For Disease Control has a plethora of information for you about the novel coronavirus. Here are some important highlights to be aware of.
Watch for symptoms
Reported illnesses have ranged from mild symptoms to severe illness and death for confirmed coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases.
n The following symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure.
Fever, Cough, Shortness of breath
n This is based on what has been seen previously as the incubation period of MERS-CoV viruses.
n If you develop emergency warning signs for COVID-19 get medical attention immediately. Emergency warning signs include:
Difficulty breathing or shortness of breath, Persistent pain or pressure in the chest, New confusion or inability to arouse, Bluish lips or face
n This list is not all inclusive. Please consult your medical provider for any other symptoms that are severe or concerning.
How to Protect Yourself
Know How it Spreads
n There is currently no vaccine to prevent coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).
n The best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed to this virus.
n The virus is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person.
n Between people who are in close contact with one another (within about 6 feet).
n Through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.
n These droplets can land in the mouths or noses of people who are nearby or possibly be inhaled into the lungs.
Take steps to protect yourself
Clean your hands often
n Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds especially after you have been in a public place, or after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.
n If soap and water are not readily available, use a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol. Cover all surfaces of your hands and rub them together until they feel dry.
n Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
n Avoid close contact with people who are sick
n Put distance between yourself and other people if COVID-19 is spreading in your community. This is especially important for people who are at higher risk of getting very sick.
Take steps to protect others
n Stay home if you are sick, except to get medical care. Learn what to do if you are sick.
n Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you cough or sneeze or use the inside of your elbow.
n Throw used tissues in the trash.
n Immediately wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not readily available, clean your hands with a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol.
n If you are sick: You should wear a facemask when you are around other people (e.g., sharing a room or vehicle) and before you enter a healthcare provider’s office. If you are not able to wear a facemask (for example, because it causes trouble breathing), then you should do your best to cover your coughs and sneezes, and people who are caring for you should wear a facemask if they enter your room. Learn what to do if you are sick.
n If you are NOT sick: You do not need to wear a facemask unless you are caring for someone who is sick (and they are not able to wear a facemask). Facemasks may be in short supply and they should be saved for caregivers.
Clean and disinfect
n Clean AND disinfect frequently touched surfaces daily. This includes tables, doorknobs, light switches, countertops, handles, desks, phones, keyboards, toilets, faucets, and sinks.
n If surfaces are dirty, clean them: Use detergent or soap and water prior to disinfection.
To disinfect:
Most common EPA-registered household disinfectants will work. Use disinfectants appropriate for the surface. Options include:
Diluting your household bleach: To make a bleach solution, mix 5 tablespoons (1/3rd cup) bleach per gallon of water OR 4 teaspoons bleach per quart of water.
Follow manufacturer’s instructions for application and proper ventilation. Check to ensure the product is not past its expiration date. Never mix household bleach with ammonia or any other cleanser. Unexpired household bleach will be effective against coronaviruses when properly diluted.
Alcohol solutions: Ensure solution has at least 70% alcohol.
If You Are at Higher Risk
Who is at higher risk?
Early information out of China, where COVID-19 first started, shows that some people are at higher risk of getting very sick from this illness. This includes:
n Older adults, and people who have serious chronic medical conditions like: Heart disease, Diabetes and Lung disease.
Get ready for COVID-19 now
Take actions to reduce your risk of getting sick
If you are at higher risk for serious illness from COVID-19 because of your age or because you have a serious long-term health problem, it is extra important for you to take actions to reduce your risk of getting sick with the disease.
n Stock up on supplies.
n Take everyday precautions to keep space between yourself and others.
n When you go out in public, keep away from others who are sick, limit close contact and wash your hands often.
n Avoid crowds as much as possible.
n Avoid cruise travel and non-essential air travel.
n During a COVID-19 outbreak in your community, stay home as much as possible to further reduce your risk of being exposed.
Have supplies on hand
n Prescription medicines and groceries
n Contact your healthcare provider to ask about obtaining extra necessary medications to have on hand in case there is an outbreak of COVID-19 in your community and you need to stay home for a prolonged period of time.
n If you cannot get extra medications, consider using mail-order for medications.
n Be sure you have over-the-counter medicines and medical supplies (tissues, etc.) to treat fever and other symptoms. Most people will be able to recover from COVID-19 at home.
n Have enough household items and groceries on hand so that you will be prepared to stay at home for a period of time.
Take everyday precautions
n Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
n Clean your hands often
n Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing, or having been in a public place.
n If soap and water are not available, use a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol.
n To the extent possible, avoid touching high-touch surfaces in public places – elevator buttons, door handles, handrails, handshaking with people, etc. Use a tissue or your sleeve to cover your hand or finger if you must touch something.
n Wash your hands after touching surfaces in public places.
n Avoid touching your face, nose, eyes, etc.
n Clean and disinfect your home to remove germs: practice routine cleaning of frequently touched surfaces (for example: tables, doorknobs, light switches, handles, desks, toilets, faucets, sinks & cell phones)
n Avoid crowds, especially in poorly ventilated spaces. Your risk of exposure to respiratory viruses like COVID-19 may increase in crowded, closed-in settings with little air circulation if there are people in the crowd who are sick.
n Avoid all non-essential travel including plane trips, and especially avoid embarking on cruise ships.
If COVID-19 is spreading in your community
n Practice social distancing and stay away from anyone who is sick
n Take extra measures to put distance between yourself and other people to further reduce your risk of being exposed to this new virus.
n Stay home as much as possible.
n Consider ways of getting food brought to your house through family, social, or commercial networks
n If a COVID-19 outbreak happens in your community, it could last for a long time. (An outbreak is when a large number of people suddenly get sick.) Depending on how severe the outbreak is, public health officials may recommend community actions to reduce people’s risk of being exposed to COVID-19. These actions can slow the spread and reduce the impact of disease.
Have a plan for if you get sick
n Consult with your health care provider for more information about monitoring your health for symptoms suggestive of COVID-19.
n Stay in touch with others by phone or email. You may need to ask for help from friends, family, neighbors, community health workers, etc. if you become sick.
n Determine who can care for you if your caregiver gets sick.