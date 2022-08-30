Editor’s Note: Lee Juillerat is a former member of the Shaw Historical Library board of governors. The Shaw’s 2022 Journal, “Crime and Tragedy" includes two stories by Juillerat: “Langell Valley’s Calavan-Laws Feud” and “Moonshine Memories: History Lives ‘Still’ in Lava Beds Cave.”
Prohibition and prostitution. Murders and disappearances at Crater Lake National Park. A never fully realized Al Qaeda terrorist camp near Bly. Bank robberies, Black Bart, still disputes causes of death.
In “Crime and Tragedy: In the Land of the Lakes,” 15 authors write about historic incidents involving, as the title says, crime and tragedy in a region that includes southeastern Oregon, northwest Nevada and far northern California.
As Larry Powers, one of the authors explains in the introduction, “We wished to focus on a few of the notorious events linked to the area’s history,” such as stagecoach holdups, bank robberies, infamous murders, fatal feuds and more recent events. According to Powers, “We chose to focus on a few examples that seemed to provide a lasting impact on a community or the region.”
The Journal also includes two articles on former Klamath County sheriffs who had major impacts, positive impacts, during their tenures, James Murray “Red” Britton in an article by Larry Wagner
Some articles are about years-ago events, “The Great Winnemucca Bank Robbery of 1900,” by Bill Johnson; “The Ballad of Holden Dick: Gold, Murder, and Vigilante Justice,” by Powers; “The Killing of Peter French,” by Michael F. Hanley IV; and “Oscar Love Chandler and Ben Sims: Partners in Life and Death,” by Ryan Bartholomew, which also includes insight to the Klamath Basin visit by western novelist Zane Grey that resulted in his book, “Forlorn River.”
More contemporary are “A Biography of an Unsolved Double Murder at Crater Lake National Park,” by Crater Lake historian Stephen Mark, who also contributed, “!Escuchame! Ten Disappearances at Crater Lake National Park,” including incidents in the not-too-distant past.
Pamela Slinker writes about a recent, but little-known event in “Al Qaeda Terrorist Camp at Dog Cry Ranch Near Bly,” She tells how “Muslims enamored with al Qaeda found Osama bin Laden rented land for the purposes of farming, fishing, the grazing of cattle, sheep and goats, and various but unspecified courses of instruction” a few years after the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks. Slinker cites a 2005 Herald and News article by Dylan Darling: “The plan was to have Muslims train in Bly and then go to Afghanistan to partake in a holy war, according to court records.”
The camp never was fully realized because, as Slinker writes, “Local Oregon and federal law enforcement authorities, as well as the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FNI) proved too sharp to have the wool pulled over their eyes at a former sheep ranch near Bly …”
Some stories involve legends, as in Bill Johnson’s, “Black Bar, the Po8,” and “The Great Winnemucca Robbery of 1900,” which involved a group immortalized in film, “The Wild Bunch,” which included Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid.
Prostitution is discussed in articles by John Driscoll, “Naughty North Klamath,” and “Prostitution in Klamath Falls,” by Carol Mattos, while Michelle Durant touches on prohibition in “Klamath Went ‘Dry’? Prohibition Era in the Klamath Basin.” Durant tells how Klamath County and Oregon prohibited alcohol before the national ban took effect, provides a partial list of locations where stills were found, reports on a former pastor who was arrested on bootlegging charges, and writes about a family that was involved in investigating illegal bootlegging had family members involved in producing illegal alcohol.
In a similar vein, Dan Hawkes writes about personalities involved in bootlegging and other crimes in, “A Black Blot Upon the History of Klamath County,” that includes perspectives on two sheriffs, C.C. Clarence Low and his son Lloyd Low.
Events in Lake County are recounted in “Creed Conn’s Death – Murder or Suicide,” by Lake County Museum Director Marie Lee, and “From This Angle: Another Colorful Character,” by Toni Bailie.
As Powers notes in his introduction, “As with every essay on the history and culture of a region we are reminded that recall and presentations of ‘facts’ is always dependent on the objective talents and inclination of the presenter, whether amateur or professional … Some individuals and their deeds loom larger than life, dwarfing their actual impact at the time of the occurrence but living on in the collective imaginations of following generations, provoking wonder and providing entertainment.”