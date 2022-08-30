Editor’s Note: Lee Juillerat is a former member of the Shaw Historical Library board of governors. The Shaw’s 2022 Journal, “Crime and Tragedy" includes two stories by Juillerat: “Langell Valley’s Calavan-Laws Feud” and “Moonshine Memories: History Lives ‘Still’ in Lava Beds Cave.”

Prohibition and prostitution. Murders and disappearances at Crater Lake National Park. A never fully realized Al Qaeda terrorist camp near Bly. Bank robberies, Black Bart, still disputes causes of death.

Tags

Recommended for you