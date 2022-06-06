The Craterian Performances has announced this upcoming season's performances.
The theater will be celebrating its 25th anniversary season with an exciting lineup that includes 19 touring shows, plus productions by Teen Musical Theater of Oregon, Next Stage Repertory Company, and the beloved community event, the GingerBread Jubilee.
The community-supported nonprofit organization that owns and operates the 732-seat Craterian Theater at The Collier Center for the Performing Arts in Medford offers a diverse annual season of music, comedy, musical theater, dance, drama and spectacle shows.
Those interested in purchasing tickets for the 2022-23 season are encouraged to submit ticket order forms as soon as possible.
Public sales open June 28, 2022, but Craterian Performances is a nonprofit organization and contributing members receive, among other benefits, presale privileges in advance of sales to the general public. Annual memberships begin with a $50 tax-deductible contribution and support the theater’s programming and operations.
For membership information, visit craterian.org or contact Aspen Droesch at 541-779-8195, ext. 303.
The Box Office is located at 16 S. Bartlett St. in Medford, or you can reach box office staff by phone at (541) 779-3000.