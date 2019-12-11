The Oregon Department of Justice told the State Land Board Tuesday a recent state Supreme Court decision will not affect a proposal to repurpose the Elliott State Forest for research.
The high court ruled last month the state’s 2014 sale of 788 acres of the Elliott State Forest to a private timber company was illegal. The court sided with three environmental groups — Audubon Society of Portland, Center for Biological Diversity and Cascadia Wildlands — concluding the land must remain in public ownership.
Since then, there have been questions about the future of the 80,000-acre Elliott State Forest in southwest Oregon.
During the meeting of the State Land Board, which is made up of the governor, the treasurer and the secretary of state, Gov. Kate Brown asked about the ruling’s impact. Specifically, she asked whether it affects the proposed conversion of the Elliott from a working state forest to a research forest managed by Oregon State University. Responsibility for the forest would shift from the Department of State Lands to OSU. The state of Oregon would continue to hold ownership.
Assistant Attorney General Matt DeVore said the plan does not indicate OSU will be taking over ownership, which means it would not run afoul of the Supreme Court decision.
“Currently the forest is owned by the state of Oregon as a component of the common school fund and the proposal would have OSU managing the forest as a research forest — but it wouldn’t be a change in ownership,” DeVore said.
Since 2018, Oregon State University has been working with the Department of State Lands to develop a proposal to keep Elliott State Forest publicly.