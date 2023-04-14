Klamath County Commissioners are inviting community members to participate in developing the county's next five-year strategic plan.
In an April 12 news release, the county announced an upcoming community vision workshop.
"During the workshop, we will engage in a series of activities that will allow us to explore the needs, aspirations, and challenges of our community," the news release reads.
Residents will also have a chance to offer ideas and provide feedback in a collaborative effort to ensure county plans reflect community aspirations and goals.
The workshop will be held virtually from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., Monday, April 24.
A second, in-person session will take place at Klamath County Fairgrounds, 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., Wednesday, April 26.
To register for either workshop, visit mossadams.co1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_8iikUKBsq8DU1cG.
The county is also holding a community visioning survey for those who cannot attend one of the meetings. The survey can be found at mossadams.co1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_aeAYlGrnoeXPNjg.
