The Sept. 3 story “Modoc Point Irrigation District illegally turns on pumps” included the incorrect fish species as the reason for the Klamath Tribes’ Williamson River water calls. The correct species is red band trout.
Correction
Tim Trainor
Video taken near the Two Four Two Fire outside Chiloquin, Oregon on Sept. 12, 2020 by the Klamath Falls Herald and News.
