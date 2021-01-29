The Klamath Falls Gospel Mission hosted a walk-in vaccine clinic Thursday to help protect housing insecure people in Klamath Falls against COVID-19.
The Mission partnered with Klamath County Public Health, which provided doses of the Moderna vaccine, and Klamath Community College, whose second-year nursing students delivered the shots.
Out of the 77 doses KCPH provided to the Mission, Executive Director Ammond Crawford said 32 of its guests and six of its staff members received shots, and the rest were likely taken to Klamath Open Door nearby.
Crawford said he didn’t know what to expect ahead of the clinic. On top of varying opinions surrounding the vaccine in general, people the Mission serve often have serious trauma that makes them distrustful of institutions like public health.
But, he said the vaccinations were an important part of keeping people who come in and out of the mission safe.
“If we’re given the ability to distribute it, we need to be able to do that,” he said. “It’s not a conspiracy. It’s not political. It’s about keeping people safe.”
Most of the Mission’s guests, as they’re referred to, had few ways to know about the clinic if they weren’t already staying there. But Crawford said word of mouth has been helpful in letting Klamath Falls’ housing insecure population know about the opportunity.
“They talk to each other, so the word’s been getting out,” he said.
While several states have prioritized homeless shelters in their vaccine rollouts — typically making them part of Phase 1b along with other congregate settings — Oregon hasn’t mentioned the facilities specifically in its official plan. Homeless shelter staff in Portland did receive shots earlier this month.
Crawford said most of the Mission’s guests have compromised immune systems or other pre-existing conditions that put them at risk of severe illness or death due to COVID-19, making them an important part of the early days of Oregon’s vaccine rollout. Many cannot socially distance or isolate if necessary.
The room was abuzz with people waiting for their turn to receive a shot. Christie Cahill, a registered nurse and faculty member at KCC’s School of Nursing, said her program had reached out to the local public health office to offer assistance administering vaccines.
“It’s really important that we get that high-risk population vaccinated right away,” Cahill said.
Not being a critical care nurse by training, Cahill said she had felt helpless during much of the pandemic, watching other healthcare workers bear the brunt of surging hospitalizations due to COVID-19. Now, she’s excited to get herself and her students out doing their part to help the community.
“I finally feel like there’s something that I can do personally to help keep people safe and healthy,” Cahill said. “I’m just really grateful that we were able to be here.”
Gerald Weaver, who has been living at the Mission for seven weeks, was one of the first to receive his shot. Concerned about new variants of the virus popping up around the world and in the U.S. in recent weeks, he was eager to get the shot. And as a veteran who served in the Middle East and the Balkans, a needle didn’t scare him.
“It’s only getting worse, and I can’t be foolish with it,” he said about COVID.
Weaver scooted his wheelchair over to a KCC nursing student, who went through his paperwork and administered the shot. Once he gets fully vaccinated, he said he’s hoping to get a house in Klamath Falls and help other struggling veterans get back on their feet.
Linda Chandler, who had been at the Mission for 105 days, fled from Redding, Calif., during the summer’s devastating wildfires. After a tough year, the vaccine was a shot in the arm for her in more ways than one.
“Now I’m beginning to build my life,” she said. “I feel like it’s a huge turning point.”
Chandler said she wasn’t nervous at all about the vaccine. Being in her 60s, she didn’t want her life truncated by the virus. She had previously been exposed to COVID-19 and was lucky enough not to catch it, so she welcomed the opportunity to protect herself.
“I don’t tend to listen to the naysaying,” she said. “Hold your breath, take the shot and believe in the science of man. It’s a wonderful thing.”