Vaccination appointments are now available for all Klamath County adults at three Sky Lakes vaccination clinics later this month.
Shots will be given to people 18 and older on April 22 and 23 at the Sky Lakes Vaccination Clinic on the fourth floor of the original medical center. Sky Lakes Collaborative Health Center on the medical center campus will be the site of an April 24 vaccination clinic also for those 18 and older.
The Oregon Health Authority will remove vaccination qualifying conditions beginning April 19.
You can be assured of a dose and minimum wait times by making a COVID-19 vaccination appointment. Call 1-833-606-4370 weekdays 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. to schedule your appointment. No walk-in slots or on-site appointments are available.
Sky Lakes will announce additional vaccination clinics for individuals 16 and 17 years old after getting confirmation of an adequate number of Pfizer vaccine doses. Pfizer is the only vaccine currently approved for the younger age group.