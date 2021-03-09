As events return in Klamath County, we are bringing back a daily calendar of events. To submit an item for Upcoming, email clerk@heraldandnews.com, or write to Herald and News, P.O. Box 788, Klamath Falls, OR 97601. Include a contact name and number in case we have questions. Placement is on a space-available basis.
Thursday
Klamath Basin Genealogy Society, free general help Zoom session from 6-8 p.m. To register go to KBGSKF@gmail.com.
Saturday
Native plant sale, Klamath County Museum and the Klamath Basin Chapter of the Native Plant Society of Oregon. All seedlings $1.50 each, with a minimum purchase of five seedlings per species required. All orders must be prepaid by calling the museum at (541) 882-1000. Each customer will be assigned a time to pick up their order.
next Saturday
Spring sign-up, Klamath Falls Farmers Market Association at the Ediblearth Farmers Market Collective, 107 North 9th Street from noon to 3 pm, also on March 27. Pick up or drop off applications. Market manager available to handle the application process and answer questions. Applications at www.Klamathfallsfarmersmarket.com.