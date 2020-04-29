The United Way of the Klamath Basin coronavirus (COVID-19) Special Response fund will disburse a total of $36,000 on April 30 to the following United Way member agencies to aid in their delivery of program services to individuals: Boy Scouts, CASA for Children of Klamath County, Citizens for Safe Schools, Friends of the Children, Klamath Basin Senior Citizens’ Center, Klamath Crisis Center/Marta’s House, Klamath KID Center, The Salvation Army, and the YMCA, according to a news release.
“Our local United Way provided the first $10,000 out of our limited reserve fund, and our board of directors decided to disburse all COVID-19 funds received to those United Way agencies in need who completed an application for emergency funds. Our United Way does not provide cash to individuals,” said Sheri Hargrave, fund distribution chairperson.
“We want to thank the Oregon Community Foundation and the following individuals for contributing to our United Way COVID-19 fund: John & Kendall Bell, Leroy & Nora Cabral, Neal & Susan Eberlein, Frank Ganong, Dr. Glenn & Ursula Gailis, Mike & Laila Griffith, J E J Enterprises (Pelican Tractor), Rick & Susan Kreizenbeck, Dr. Raul & Karri Mirande, and Bud Wakefield.”
Anyone wishing to contribute to the COVID-19 fund is encouraged to send a check to United Way COVID-19 fund at United Way of the Klamath Basin 136 N. Third Street, Klamath Falls, OR 97601. This special COVID-19 fund shall remain open until August 15, 2020.
“Currently all 15 of our United Way member agencies are receiving a monthly allocation of funds based on corporate and individual gifts received and employee pledges made in our 2019 United Way Community Campaign," said Leroy Cabral, United Way executive director. “In September, we will conduct our 75th annual Community Campaign to raise funds for our 15 member agencies that will be disbursed throughout 2021 to help nearly 20,000 citizens,” said Cabral.
For more information contact United Way at 541-882-5558, or go to its web site at www.unitedwayoftheklamathbasin.org.