The United Way of the Klamath Basin announced that it is conducting a special coronavirus emergency response campaign effective immediately through Aug. 15, according to a news release.
“We are reaching out to all local foundations, corporations, individuals as well as foundations throughout Oregon to raise $85,000 in an initial phase of the campaign,” said Leroy Cabral, United Way executive director. “100 percent of all funds raised will be disbursed to our local United Way partnering agencies every two weeks starting on April 30th ,” said Cabral. Contributions of checks can be sent to United Way of the Klamath Basin COVID-19 Fund at United Way 136. N. Third Street, Klamath Falls, OR 97601.
United Way’s 17 local partnering agencies have already received a special response grant application that permits them to request up to $5,000. “The emphasis on the emergency grants will focus on special needs (food, rent, mortgage and utility assistance, child care, and provide help to these 17 organizations experiencing a significant loss of revenue due to factors impacted by COVID-19, said Sheri Hargrave, United Way fund distribution chairperson.
“United Way’s local partnering agencies are not only accountable, but provide a variety of health and human care social services year-round. Our objective is to help them to help our local citizens in need during this critical health crisis, said Dennis Winn, United Way board president.
“Our local United Way is able to provide the first $10,000 from our reserves toward this effort, and we hope that our loyal supporters will also be able to help out. I want to thank everyone for their support and believe strongly as a community working together to be safe and protective of others, we will get through this difficult time.”
“Our local United Way does not provide cash to individual citizens, but people in need can contact United Way at 541-882-5558 for assistance on which of its partnering agencies to contact for direct assistance,” said Cabral. “Our local United Way will conduct its usual annual community campaign in September 2020 to raise funds for its partnering agency’s year-round services throughout 2021.” For more information contact United Way at 541-882-5558 or visit www.unitedwayoftheklamathbasin.org.
United Way year-round partnering agencies include Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, CASA for Children of Klamath County, Klamath Lake County Food Bank, Klamath Crisis Center-Marta’s House, Foster Grandparents program, Klamath KID Center, Lutheran Community Services, Klamath Hospice, Klamath Basin Senior Citizens’ Center, The Salvation Army, SPOKES Unlimited, YMCA of Klamath Falls, Friends of the Children of Klamath County, Citizens for Safe Schools, Integral Youth Services, and Klamath Falls Gospel Mission.