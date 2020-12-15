Oregon received its first doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine three days after it received emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug administration on Friday.
But a return to normal for Klamath County is still a long way off.
Two Legacy Health facilities in the Portland area each received 975 doses of the vaccine on Monday, and two more facilities in Portland and one in Ontario will each receive the same amount on Tuesday. The Oregon Health Authority said it will distribute a total of 35,100 doses to hospitals and 10,725 doses to skilled nursing facilities throughout the state this week. Two more shipments in December will provide an additional 63,300 doses.
Developed with German company BioNTech, Pfizer’s vaccine was found to be 95% effective in Phase 3 clinical trials that enrolled almost 44,000 people. The FDA’s standard for issuing an emergency use authorization for vaccines is 50% effectiveness.
The vaccine contains mRNA, the genetic material the uses to construct its signature spike proteins. That allows the body’s immune system to get acquainted to COVID-19 before it actually gets infected. Unlike other vaccines, this one does not contain a weakened version of the virus itself and therefore cannot spread the disease.
The OHA has outlined a distribution plan for the vaccine based on the Centers for Disease Control’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, which recommends that healthcare workers and long-term care facilities receive the first round of doses. Klamath County Public Health Spokesperson Valeree Lane said the state’s approach will be broken up into phases and subphases.
Phase 1a includes healthcare professionals and long-term care facility residents. Phase 1b includes essential workers like teachers, agricultural workers and first responders. Phase 1c includes adults with high-risk medical conditions and people 65 and older. During Phase 2, Oregon will focus on distributing the vaccine to communities disproportionately affected by the virus, and Phase 3 will broaden vaccine access to more on-demand facilities like primary care offices and pharmacies.
“We’ll see this month some of that 1a,” Lane said. “We need to get the hospital taken care of first.”
Sky Lakes Medical Center will be the primary immunization site for the next month or two as Klamath County’s healthcare workers receive the vaccine, after which Lane said KCPH will prioritize which long-term care facilities receive the virus. She said the state aims to have all healthcare and long-term care facility workers immunized by the end of January.
OHA will send doses to St. Charles Medical Center in Bend, which will serve as the hub for all other hospitals in Region 7. Sky Lakes will handle the 1a doses, and KCPH will handle distribution during subsequent phases.
But Lane said she hasn’t yet received information about when the vaccine will arrive to Klamath County — or how many doses it will receive.
“The impression is that every region is going to get some, but what that’s going to look like is not settled,” she said.
Sky Lakes Spokesperson Tom Hottman said he hasn’t been made aware of those details either, but he said the hospital is working to prepare for the vaccine’s arrival. They’ve ordered a cold storage facility to be able to receive the vaccine, which must be kept at -94˚ F, but Hottman said delays mean it won’t arrive until late December or early January, which could be a reason why Sky Lakes may not receive any of this week’s Pfizer doses.
“This has been a really fast-moving target,” he said.
Moderna’s vaccine, which has a similar effectiveness but less stringent storage requirements, has not yet been authorized by the FDA but shows promise for rural communities around the world. It will likely receive approval in the coming days, and Oregon has plans to distribute 102,700 of that vaccine’s doses starting December 22.
Hottman said a team comprised of senior hospital leadership and medical staff has been devising a priority list for departments to receive the vaccine. The plan is still in its draft stages, but Hottman provided an outline:
■ Priority One: Emergency department, including physicians, nurses, techs, respiratory therapists and lab personnel
■ Priority Two: COVID-19 intensive care unit staff (including physicians, nurses, PAs, therapists and housekeeping)
■ Priority Three: COVID-19 non-ICU isolation unit (including physicians, nurses, PAs, therapists and housekeeping)
■ Priority Four: Physicians, physician’s assistants, nurse practitioners and others “critical to the function of the hospital”
■ Priority Five: Staff to support the Priority Four critical providers, including nurses, diagnostic imaging professionals and nutrition service
Despite the positive news of the vaccine, the actual rollout will be slow, especially since people must receive a second dose roughly three weeks after their first. Pfizer has said it may not be able to supply any additional doses to the U.S. before the middle of next year because it has to fill orders from other countries (the federal government elected not to order more doses this summer). And the phasing means that healthcare workers and vulnerable populations need to be covered before the vaccine becomes available to the average American.
“The vaccine will make significant progress, but there still are some questions regarding the production and the supply,” Hottman said. “As long as it’s being trickled out, it may be months before it’s widely available to the general public.”
Lane said it’s important to continue hand-washing, wearing a mask, physically distancing and avoiding group gatherings. Those measures are likely to be necessary until the country reaches widespread immunization levels among its general populace. Even though the vaccine is here, she said, it’s no time to slack on following public health guidelines.
“It’s a good point to be at, but we also have to remember that complacency puts us in a place of vulnerability,” she said.