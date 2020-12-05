As a sovereign nation, the Klamath Tribes don’t have a legal obligation to follow Governor Kate Brown’s statewide COVID-related business closures.
But the tribes haven’t forgotten their history. Not unlike most tribes in the U.S., they experienced devastating disease outbreaks during colonization.
Shortly after the arrival of fur trader Peter Skene Ogden to the Klamath Basin in 1826, a smallpox epidemic hit the Modoc people. Approximately 150 of them died, or as many as half their population according to historical estimates. Traditional medicine had been effective on ailments that naturally existed in their environment for thousands of years, but it was no match for an imported virus.
Nearly 200 years later, the Tribes are taking no chances. They made the difficult decision to close Kla-Mo-Ya Casino and its adjacent Sleep Inn, both significant sources of income, during the governor’s “freeze” and have since extended the closures by another two weeks. Crater Lake Travel Center remains open because it provides essential services, but the Tribes are monitoring its occupancy.
“The Tribes know very well what can happen and they don’t want it to happen again,” said Misty Wadzeck, nurse supervisor for Klamath Tribal Health and Family Services.
Joseph Quiroli, the casino’s general manager, said the closure was an economic sacrifice to protect lives. Especially given pushback casino staff have received about wearing masks inside, he said a single positive case there would have had the potential to shut down the entire operation anyway.
“The Tribe’s given up significant revenues in these closings, but the decision’s never been about the money,” Quiroli said. “It’s always been about the health and wellness of the community and the employees.”
The impact hasn’t just been economic — nearly every in-person tribal event since March has been cancelled, held virtually or made into a drive-through event. That’s taken a toll from a cultural and mental health standpoint.
“Traditionally, tribes gather. We gather in times of mourning and times of celebration. We have people come from all over the place for all those events,” said tribal council member Willa Powless. “I think it’s really had an impact on our people not being able to gather.”
Kathleen Adams, director of behavioral health for the Klamath Tribes, said her staff operates on the idea that culture is prevention — that holding events that connect tribal people with their identities can improve rates of depression, anxiety, substance abuse and suicide in their communities. Not being able to have those prevention measures during the pandemic has had a significant impact.
But behavioral health providers have adapted to the situation, doing all their appointments via telehealth and Zoom, and reaching out to all their patients at the beginning of the pandemic to offer themselves as a resource during hard times. Adams said some therapists who don’t have good internet access at home have driven to places they can find cell reception in order to talk with their patients. They were even able to livestream a cultural event at the start of the “freeze” that had been originally scheduled as a distanced, in-person event.
“We are very devoted and committed to the mental health of tribal members,” she said.
Powless said the Tribes weighed the impacts of limiting access to buildings and cancelling most cultural events and that it was a difficult decision to make, but that at the end of the day tribal council felt like staying open was too big of a gamble to make.
“We have a really vulnerable population, and we’re doing everything we can to minimize the risk,” she said.
The Klamath Tribes’ response to the pandemic has differed from Klamath County’s, whose commissioners have advocated for keeping businesses open and, despite saying that residents should follow Centers for Disease Control guidelines like masking and physical distancing, have themselves appeared at events not abiding by those protocols.
Though Powless said the tribal council works closely with county leadership on other initiatives and aims to have the best rapport possible with them, they felt they had to issue a statement in November in response to the commissioners speaking out against statewide COVID-19 mandates.
“When they’re doing things that are against or even harmful to the community, I think that’s really hard,” she said. “Personally, I don’t like taking a swing at another local leader, but I would like to see more of a unified approach. How can we work best for the entire county and not just a certain aspect of that county?”
Powless also pointed out that, while other tribal nations with physical reservations have been able to close their borders to outsiders in order to prevent spread, the Klamath Tribes can only limit access to the few buildings and tribal land tracts they do own.
“This is why collaboration with the Klamath County Commissioners and other local elected leaders is crucial,” she said. “We need to do all we can to protect our community.”
That’s not to say the Tribes haven’t felt the economic impacts of COVID-19 closures. Tribal Chairman Don Gentry said tribal council is directing CARES Act funds toward making sure buildings and employees are equipped for physical distancing and telework, and that tribal families are able to access the technology required for online school.
They’ve also developed programs to help tribal members navigate impacts from loss of income and increased medical needs. But that funding expires on December 30, and stringent rules around where the Tribes can direct the money has made it tricky to actually spend it.
“The deadlines made it pretty difficult,” Gentry said. Powless added that she supports the national push to extend the CARES Act deadline. The Tribes have also used Paycheck Protection Program money to assist employees at the casino who have been put out of work, but the losses to tribal income as a whole have yet to be quantified.
Gentry said he doesn’t want to fight with county leadership over differing approaches to the pandemic, but he said the Tribes are operating on the belief that the better they can control the spread of the virus, the more quickly they can get through the pandemic and the sooner they can address the economic woes it may have caused.
“We’re a sovereign entity and tribe,” Gentry said. “We could go along with that or do something different, but our interest is in protecting our people.”