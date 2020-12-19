At the beginning of December, staff at Sky Lakes Medical Center warned that Klamath County’s rising COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations were beginning to overwhelm hospital staff. While things haven’t necessarily gotten worse since then, they haven’t gotten better either.
Hospital leadership report that, over the past two weeks, there have been between 15 and 20 patients hospitalized for COVID-19, three to five of whom were receiving intensive care unit-level care, on any given day. That’s a huge increase from the summer and early fall, when Sky Lakes only saw about one or two COVID patients per day. Dr. Grant Niskanen, the hospital’s vice president for medical affairs, said there’s been “no let-up.”
“The tidal wave has come, and the water level is definitely high across the system,” he said. “I don’t see it dropping anytime in the near future.”
Niskanen said Sky Lakes staff are grateful that the county didn’t experience an even steeper spike attributed to gatherings over the Thanksgiving holiday — daily new cases have hovered at an average of around 40 in the county since medical professionals met with the Klamath County Commissioners earlier this month. Corresponding hospitalizations have remained stable, but near a breaking point.
“We’re able to handle this, but it is close at times,” Niskanen said.
On Wednesday, nurses and providers were so swamped with patients that Sky Lakes had to transfer some critically ill, non-COVID patients to other hospitals. The ratio of ICU nurses to patients, which would typically be one nurse for every two patients or ideally one-to-one, bordered on four patients for every nurse. Niskanen said traveling nurses aren’t available because hospitals across the country are demanding them. But Sky Lakes was able to get nurses some extra help with certified nursing assistants and other health aides from elsewhere in the hospital.
Niskanen said the COVID-19 ICU patients are some of the sickest the hospital has ever taken care of. They’re dealing with kidney failure, collapsed lungs and dangerously low blood pressure, among other maladies. They need to be proned (moved onto their sides or bellies to make it easier to breathe) anywhere from three to five times per day, a process that takes four to five people. While nurses and providers have dealt with such issues before, they’ve never had to attend to multiple people exhibiting them at once. And it gets worse with time.
“The longer they’re in our ICU, the sicker they’re getting,” Niskanen said.
Of Klamath County’s 14 deaths, 11 have occurred since the beginning of November.
Sky Lakes has three levels of care: medical and surgery, for people who have one isolated problem and are otherwise doing well; the progressive care unit, for sicker patients that may have more than one medical issue or are at risk of serious problems like heart attacks; and the intensive care unit, for life support and intubation. As of Friday at 8 a.m., there were 17 total patients in the COVID-19 isolation units. Eight of them were “medical” status, six were PCU status, and three were ICU status. Two of those ICU patients were on ventilators.
Because Sky Lakes is so busy caring for seriously ill COVID-19 patients, those who don’t need immediate attention are being sent home from the emergency room with steroids, oxygen tanks and oxygen monitors. Niskanen said those folks tend to improve within a few days, but it’s still a drastically different protocol from what the hospital was doing at the beginning of the pandemic, when they could admit every COVID-19 patient. Between three and five patients with COVID-19 get sent home from the ER every day to continue home care.
“Those patients, even a month ago, would’ve been admitted to the hospital,” Niskanen said. Now, all the patients currently admitted to Sky Lakes for COVID-19 are considered seriously ill. Some of them stay a week, some stay 10 days and some have even been there for two weeks.
While hospital morale has remained about the same since the meeting with county commissioners, Niskanen said the imminent arrival of a vaccine this month (Sky Lakes expects to receive doses of Moderna’s newly approved vaccine next week) brings “some hope on the horizon.” And rigorous testing at Sky Lakes has resulted in very few positive cases among staff, compared to outbreaks experienced in November at the hospital’s primary care clinic. A number of those positive cases have recovered.
Sky Lakes has slightly adjusted the protocol for vaccine distribution among its staff compared to the draft list that was released earlier this week. Instead of the emergency department receiving the first doses, they’ll go to those working directly with COVID-19 patients in the isolation and intensive care units. Niskanen said that was done to prioritize workers who experience the highest exposure to COVID-19 on a daily basis. Within those groups, people over 50 or with significant medical conditions will receive priority.
Until between 70 and 80% of Americans receive the vaccine, its rollout won’t be enough to protect the community against the spread of COVID-19 and its complications. Niskanen said that makes it more important than ever to follow public health guidelines this winter.
“This is a disease now that’s permeated the community,” Niskanen said. “It’s out there. I hope it doesn’t get worse.”
Niskanen also said people with non-COVID health issues shouldn’t be scared away from the hospital by the pandemic. Sky Lakes’ COVID-19 unit has negative air pressure, meaning it’s ventilated through the outside of the building and its air doesn’t travel elsewhere within the hospital. For people seeking routine treatments like mammograms and colonoscopies, not cancelling those appointments is paramount for their health.
“If you feel like you need to come to the hospital or the clinics, they are safe,” Niskanen said. “We’re still here; we’re here for everyone.”
Niskanen brought up that no one has contracted COVID-19 within the hospital environment. Recently published studies showed that, in urban areas, there were tens of thousands of excessive deaths that occurred in the spring that weren’t COVID-related, attributable to people not going to the hospital when they had serious illnesses out of fear of catching the virus. Some of Niskanen’s own patients have had heart attacks and stayed home for this reason, and he hopes Klamath County doesn’t experience unnecessary deaths during this current spike.
With Christmas and New Years coming up, Niskanen said he’s concerned that a spike in cases beyond their current level will further inundate the hospital to the point where staff can’t keep their heads above water. He thanked county residents for adhering to public health guidelines and encouraged them to keep doing so throughout the rest of the holiday season.
“This is a tough Christmas,” he said. “If people could wear their masks, socially distance and avoid large gatherings, that will help us out tremendously.”