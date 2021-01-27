KLAMATH TRIBES MOURN COVID-19 RELATED DEATH
Chiloquin, OR- It is with great regret and heartbreak that the Klamath Tribes announce the death of a Tribal
Elder, due to COVID-19.
This loss marks the third tribal member of The Klamath Tribes to pass from COVID-19. She passed away on
January 26, 2021 at Sky Lakes Medical Center in Klamath Falls, Oregon.
The Klamath Tribal Council mourns with our people, colleagues, and our community at this time. It is especially heartbreaking that due to COVID-19 restrictions, family and friends cannot traditionally gather in this
time of mourning to celebrate the lives of those we have lost.
The Klamath Tribal Council sends their heartfelt condolences to all hurting from this loss.
Be strong. Be comforted. Stay safe.
We are united against COVID-19, and dedicated to protecting all of our Tribal members…
Each loss, is one loss too many.